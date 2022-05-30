Pubs where you can get yourself a free pint with secret Jubilee codeword
- Credit: PxHere
Punters will be able to get a free pint at Greene King pubs today in honour of the Queen's Jubilee, and all you need is the secret codeword.
You can get a pint of Greene King IPA on the house at all Greene King pubs across the country, but you’ll have to be quick, as the offer is only available today.
The pub chain had planned to sell pints for 6p – the price of a beer when the Queen was crowned in 1952 – but it will now be giving them away due to licensing laws.
As for the all-important codeword, just head to the bar at the following Greene King pubs in our area today and say ‘1952’:
- Doctors Tonic, Welwyn Garden City
- Dolphin, Melbourn
- Fox & Hounds, Royston
- Grove, Welwyn Garden City
- Inn on the Green, Harpenden
- Mulberry Tree, Stevenage
- Pied Piper, Stevenage
- Plume of Feathers, Welwyn
- Red Lion, Stevenage
- Speckled Hen, St Albans
- Sun Hotel, Hitchin
- Three Moorhens, Hitchin
Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began– 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.
"Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then.
Most Read
- 1 US star George Clooney spotted directing new film in Hertfordshire
- 2 Hatfield cyclist pushed from bike and beaten by youths on moped
- 3 When a ‘disgusting’ Welwyn Garden City home featured on ITV’s Grimefighters
- 4 Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Changes to rubbish and recycling bin collection days in Welwyn Hatfield
- 5 Sculptor hoping ‘uplifting’ Welwyn Garden City exhibition will put smiles on faces
- 6 Liam Gallagher set to rock Knebworth Park over Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend - 26 years after Oasis concerts
- 7 Church proposes new extension to meet future needs
- 8 Who is playing when at Slam Dunk Festival 2022: Set times announced for Hatfield Park
- 9 Pubs where you can get yourself a free pint with secret Jubilee codeword
- 10 New live music venue proposed for Howardsgate
“We can’t wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday, May 30, and look forwarding to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”