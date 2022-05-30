Pubs where you can get yourself a free pint with secret Jubilee codeword

Punters will be able to get a free pint at Greene King pubs today in honour of the Queen's Jubilee, and all you need is the secret codeword.

You can get a pint of Greene King IPA on the house at all Greene King pubs across the country, but you’ll have to be quick, as the offer is only available today.

The pub chain had planned to sell pints for 6p – the price of a beer when the Queen was crowned in 1952 – but it will now be giving them away due to licensing laws.

As for the all-important codeword, just head to the bar at the following Greene King pubs in our area today and say ‘1952’:

Doctors Tonic, Welwyn Garden City

Dolphin, Melbourn

Fox & Hounds, Royston

Grove, Welwyn Garden City

Inn on the Green, Harpenden

Mulberry Tree, Stevenage

Pied Piper, Stevenage

Plume of Feathers, Welwyn

Red Lion, Stevenage

Speckled Hen, St Albans

Sun Hotel, Hitchin

Three Moorhens, Hitchin

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began– 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

"Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then.

“We can’t wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday, May 30, and look forwarding to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”