Tony Blackburn thanks Potter Bar pharmacy for being the best
PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 May 2020
A Potters Bar pharmacy has been thanked by Tony Blackburn for their customer service during the coronavirus crisis.
The BBC Radio DJ celebrated the hard work that Quest Chemist is doing during the pandemic.
He said: “They really are doing a great job working with masks on and being so helpful and happy although they are so busy.
“It’s without doubt the best pharmacy I’ve ever been to, they have everything.”
The pirate broadcaster from the 60s on Radio Caroline and Radio London can still be heard live on BBC Radio 2, BBC Local Radio, and KMFM over the week while he’s on lockdown in his home.
Mr Blackburn, who lives in Arkley, Barnet, in the Hertfordshire part of the borough, has been regularly sharing his pearls of wisdom with Twitter users by doing short videos called Tony’s Tips.
This features him going on walks, appreciating his chair and socially-distancing while out and about.
