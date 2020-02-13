Advanced search

KSI would have studied at Uni of Herts without YouTube career success

PUBLISHED: 15:14 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 13 February 2020

KSI said he would have gone to university in Hatfield. Picture: Screenshot/UoH

KSI said he would have gone to university in Hatfield. Picture: Screenshot/UoH

Archant

YouTuber, boxer and rapper KSI recently said in an interview with BBC Breakfast he would have gone to the University of Hertfordshire if his YouTube career didn't take off.

Olajide Olatunji, whose new single Wake Up Call has just entered the charts at number 11, was asked by a fan if he would've gone to university and if so what he would have studied.

He said: "Yeah I actually would have, I was looking to go to Hertfordshire University and I was going to study computer science."

You may also want to watch:

KSI dropped out of his sixth-form near Watford once he began to receive a steady income from his YouTube channel.

The 26-year-old, whose net worth is reported to be near $20 million, added: "I think I've picked the better choice right now."

In his boxing rematch against Logan Paul in November KSI earned a minimum of $900,000 for the bout, winning in front of millions of viewers.

To watch the full interview click here.

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Fallen tree closes Welwyn Garden City road

Ridgeway in Welwyn Garden City is expected to be closed for several hours.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Most Read

Louise Lotz murder case: court hears former councillor bludgeoned with spade while pleading to be let into neighbour’s house

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lousie Lotz was bludgeoned to death with a garden spade. Picture: submitted

Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall

A car has become stuck on a wall in a car park in Hatfield. Picture: Adam Law

Man arrested as police in Welwyn Hatfield take on cuckooing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Fallen tree closes Welwyn Garden City road

Ridgeway in Welwyn Garden City is expected to be closed for several hours.

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

KSI would have studied at Uni of Herts without YouTube career success

KSI said he would have gone to university in Hatfield. Picture: Screenshot/UoH

Plans hatched as Potters Bar Town look to next year as well as being the surprise package this season

Potters Bar Town manager Lee OLeary has eyes on targets both this season and next. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

New-look Saracens Mavericks end pre-season fixtures with Wasps win

Jo Trip in action for Saracens Mavericks against Wasps in a pre-season friendly at the Hertfordshire Sports Village. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Welwyn Garden City school closed due to gas leak

Swallow Dell School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Headteacher to complete wing walk to raise funds for school

Headteacher Simon Horleston will be completing the feat to raise money for his school's playground. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24