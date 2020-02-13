KSI would have studied at Uni of Herts without YouTube career success

YouTuber, boxer and rapper KSI recently said in an interview with BBC Breakfast he would have gone to the University of Hertfordshire if his YouTube career didn't take off.

Olajide Olatunji, whose new single Wake Up Call has just entered the charts at number 11, was asked by a fan if he would've gone to university and if so what he would have studied.

He said: "Yeah I actually would have, I was looking to go to Hertfordshire University and I was going to study computer science."

KSI dropped out of his sixth-form near Watford once he began to receive a steady income from his YouTube channel.

The 26-year-old, whose net worth is reported to be near $20 million, added: "I think I've picked the better choice right now."

In his boxing rematch against Logan Paul in November KSI earned a minimum of $900,000 for the bout, winning in front of millions of viewers.

