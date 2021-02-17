Where can you go for walks in Welwyn Garden City?

Published: 1:34 PM February 17, 2021

As the WHT is all too aware many of us are cooped up while obeying the Stay at Home message from the government.

Ayot Greenway from Welwyn Garden City to Wheathampstead - Credit: Archant

But that does not mean you cannot use your one bit of exercise a day to go somewhere new and interesting in Welwyn Garden City - in addition to the parks and green spaces we are lucky to have.

The Ayot Greenway, which runs from Welwyn Garden City to Wheathampstead, is off road and is a nice walk with lots of trees, some streams and fields.

The track runs three miles along a former branch line from Welwyn Garden City railway station towards Luton and Dunstable, and ends in the mock station, complete with a statue of playwright George Bernard Shaw.

Walking to Wheathampstead also allows you to experience a new village, which has a 16th-century arch set in the brick wall in front of Wheathampstead Place and a remnant of our Iron Age past at the Devil's Dyke.

Similarly, walking from Wheathampstead to Welwyn Garden City allows you to appreciate the Henry Moore statue in the town, brought for the centenary, as well as Stanborough and Panshanger Parks.