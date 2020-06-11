Advanced search

Hatfield fashionista gives free face coverings to commuters

PUBLISHED: 16:11 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 11 June 2020

Libby Burgess is making face coverings in advance of the requirement to use them on public transport on June 15. Picture: Libby Burgess

Libby Burgess is making face coverings in advance of the requirement to use them on public transport on June 15. Picture: Libby Burgess

As face coverings become mandatory on public transport from Monday, a Hatfield fashion buyer has started making them for free.

Some examples of fabrics. Picture: Libby BurgessSome examples of fabrics. Picture: Libby Burgess

Since being furloughed, Libby Burgess has been looking at finding a way to give back to her local community – while staying inside with her family and keeping safe.

The 23-year-old said: “I have spare fabric in my house so I decided to start making masks for anyone who needs or wants them.

“I can create three different styles and have a range of fabrics.”

She can also custom it with different elements such as a bending wire at the nose, a pocket to add a filter or whatever you need.

All the fashion graduate asks is that you consider a donation to a local charity, the NHS or Black Lives Matter.

If you want a free mask, you need to pay postage of £1.50 and message Libby on Instagram at ‘rediscoveredfashion’.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

