Hatfield fashionista gives free face coverings to commuters
PUBLISHED: 16:11 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 11 June 2020
Archant
As face coverings become mandatory on public transport from Monday, a Hatfield fashion buyer has started making them for free.
Since being furloughed, Libby Burgess has been looking at finding a way to give back to her local community – while staying inside with her family and keeping safe.
The 23-year-old said: “I have spare fabric in my house so I decided to start making masks for anyone who needs or wants them.
“I can create three different styles and have a range of fabrics.”
She can also custom it with different elements such as a bending wire at the nose, a pocket to add a filter or whatever you need.
All the fashion graduate asks is that you consider a donation to a local charity, the NHS or Black Lives Matter.
If you want a free mask, you need to pay postage of £1.50 and message Libby on Instagram at ‘rediscoveredfashion’.
