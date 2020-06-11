Hatfield fashionista gives free face coverings to commuters

As face coverings become mandatory on public transport from Monday, a Hatfield fashion buyer has started making them for free.

Since being furloughed, Libby Burgess has been looking at finding a way to give back to her local community – while staying inside with her family and keeping safe.

The 23-year-old said: “I have spare fabric in my house so I decided to start making masks for anyone who needs or wants them.

“I can create three different styles and have a range of fabrics.”

She can also custom it with different elements such as a bending wire at the nose, a pocket to add a filter or whatever you need.

All the fashion graduate asks is that you consider a donation to a local charity, the NHS or Black Lives Matter.

If you want a free mask, you need to pay postage of £1.50 and message Libby on Instagram at ‘rediscoveredfashion’.