The best home Christmas lights displays

Gallery

Can you spot the projected Santa in the window? This festive house can be found on Longlands Road, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Kerry Holloway-Biddle

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents have really outdone themselves this Christmas.

From inflated snowmen to a moving, projected Santa in the window, there's enough on our streets to keep you feeling festive this winter - all from the comfort of your car.

For those lighting up Potters Bar, residents have the opportunity to take part in the annual Christmas Decoration Competition. For several years, Potters Bar Labour has been awarding certificates to the best-dressed homes across town.

Festive dragons? Why not! This popular display in Longlands Road, Welwyn Garden City, is one of many festive light shows in the area. - Credit: Leon Tyler

Amazing Christmas lights at the end of Danesbury Park Road, Welwyn, in aid of the Air Ambulance. - Credit: Terry Scudder

The projected Santa is a hit with children. - Credit: Kerry Holloway-Biddle

Kerry, the woman behind the lights, said: "Most cars, pedestrians and people from the care home stop and come inside my garden to take pictures of my house. l believe it's because of the projected Santa l have in my window."

These lights can be found on Cloverfield Road, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Linda Coen

Lucy lives in Hillcrest Road, Hatfield, with her husband Ian and three children Ellen, George and Molly. - Credit: Lucy Goldsmith

Lucy Goldsmith said: "We do a display every year. My kids love it and it's great to see cars stopping and kids walking by enjoying it."