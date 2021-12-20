Gallery
The best home Christmas lights displays
- Credit: Kerry Holloway-Biddle
Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents have really outdone themselves this Christmas.
From inflated snowmen to a moving, projected Santa in the window, there's enough on our streets to keep you feeling festive this winter - all from the comfort of your car.
For those lighting up Potters Bar, residents have the opportunity to take part in the annual Christmas Decoration Competition. For several years, Potters Bar Labour has been awarding certificates to the best-dressed homes across town.
Kerry, the woman behind the lights, said: "Most cars, pedestrians and people from the care home stop and come inside my garden to take pictures of my house. l believe it's because of the projected Santa l have in my window."
Lucy Goldsmith said: "We do a display every year. My kids love it and it's great to see cars stopping and kids walking by enjoying it."