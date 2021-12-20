News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The best home Christmas lights displays

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 1:11 PM December 20, 2021
Inflatable snowman, father christmas and christmas tree outside of a decorated house in Welwyn Garden City.

Can you spot the projected Santa in the window? This festive house can be found on Longlands Road, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Kerry Holloway-Biddle

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents have really outdone themselves this Christmas. 

From inflated snowmen to a moving, projected Santa in the window, there's enough on our streets to keep you feeling festive this winter - all from the comfort of your car.

For those lighting up Potters Bar, residents have the opportunity to take part in the annual Christmas Decoration Competition. For several years, Potters Bar Labour has been awarding certificates to the best-dressed homes across town.

Inflatable dragons with Christmas hats on outside of a heavily decorated and lit up house in Welwyn Garden City

Festive dragons? Why not! This popular display in Longlands Road, Welwyn Garden City, is one of many festive light shows in the area. - Credit: Leon Tyler

Lit up Christmas decorations decorating a house in Welwyn, Hertfordshire

Amazing Christmas lights at the end of Danesbury Park Road, Welwyn, in aid of the Air Ambulance. - Credit: Terry Scudder

Christmas lights decorated on house in Welwyn Garden City.

The projected Santa is a hit with children. - Credit: Kerry Holloway-Biddle

Kerry, the woman behind the lights, said: "Most cars, pedestrians and people from the care home stop and come inside my garden to take pictures of my house. l believe it's because of the projected Santa l have in my window."

Inflatable Santa, snowmen and Christmas lights on a house in Welwyn Garden City.

These lights can be found on Cloverfield Road, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Linda Coen

Home Christmas lights in Hertfordshire

Lucy lives in Hillcrest Road, Hatfield, with her husband Ian and three children Ellen, George and Molly. - Credit: Lucy Goldsmith

Lucy Goldsmith said: "We do a display every year. My kids love it and it's great to see cars stopping and kids walking by enjoying it."

Christmas
Potters Bar News
Welwyn Garden City News
Welwyn News

