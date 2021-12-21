The majority of work at Stonebank, Stonehills Square and Sir Theodores Way has been completed. We asked residents what they think about the redevelopment. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Work to reimagine Welwyn Garden City's Stonehills town centre will soon be finished. But not everyone is happy with the changes.

In the initial phase of the scheme - which hopes to reduce traffic and improve the environment for pedestrians and cyclists - a public space with seating has been created at Stonehills’ northern end.

Adam Edwards thinks the redevelopment is a "vast improvement". "I will be able to sit outside Bebo without pollution from car exhausts." - Credit: Karyn Haddon

New trees have been planted, wider footways made of recycled paving have been introduced onto the road section of Stonehills and on-street parking has been "enhanced".

The scheme is being led by Hertfordshire County Council in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (BID).

Before - Credit: Alan Davies

After - Credit: Karyn Haddon

After the first phase of the centre's redevelopment narrowly beat its January 2022 deadline, HCC announced that the Garden City was set to receive a Christmas bonus for its efforts.

However, the improvements so far have drawn mixed reviews from residents. Here's what some of you had to say.

Kate Cowan likes the new town centre but thinks there should be more trees planted. Though "most of all" she wants to see the area used.

Linda Loo agrees with Kate. She commented: "It’s a Garden City but they’ve put no foliage, trees or plants but just paving and more paving.

"Now cars are parked the road looks exactly the same as it did before. Waste of money and it’s taking such a long time."

Roy Bettles said simply "I don't think Ebenezer would be happy", referring to the WGC founder.

Some residents have been unimpressed by the number of trees planted. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The newly paved space will be used for market stalls, however, a date has not yet been set for when these will take place.

Councillor Drew Richardson (Hatfield Villages ward) promised: "We are looking into implementing more green to the area. Watch this space!"

While Alan Cheetham thinks the opportunity to fully pedestrianise the Stonehills area should have been taken, others are annoyed by the increase in pedestrianised access, particularly now that some parking spaces have been removed.

Lee Norris commented: "Why remove parking spaces that are desperately needed? I take it the only reason was so you force people to have to pay to park."

Great news! The new Stonehills road section in #WelwynGardenCity town centre is open. Footways have been widened on both sides of the road to improve the walking experience in the town. #KeepingHertsMoving@WelHatCouncil @wonderfulwgc @hertscc #WGC pic.twitter.com/38HZECjpNl — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) October 12, 2021

Lisa Fitzgerald agrees, believing that the council should have "increased" parking spaces rather than taking them away to attract more shoppers to the town.

Harry Harding thinks that the new town centre "looks fantastic". Others are concerned about parking. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

However, one of the main complaints about parking has been focused on the new disabled bays, which have signage but no markings on the ground to indicate that they are for disabled people.

One person accidentally parked in a disabled spot as there were no ground markings "which, as a driver, you look out for". Luckily, a man parking opposite warned him and he moved his car.

Since the road reopened, 130 penalties have been issued to vehicles parking in disabled bays without a valid disabled badge.

A spokesperson from WHBC said: "The bays are appropriately signed and marked out. We will continue to monitor the scheme over the next few months, including how the parking arrangements are operating."

Since the newly redeveloped road in Stonehills was opened to the public, WHBC have issued 130 penalties to vehicles parking in disabled bays. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Timeline of Stonehills redevelopment

Phase one:

Jul 12, 2021 - Jan 2022 (Construction Phase 1):

Northern Stonehills, 24-hour closure of Stonehills to allow for new public space to be created, adding of benching and planting of trees. (Site compound set up works will commence on 5 July on Anniversary Gardens)

Northern Stonehills, 24-hour closure of Stonehills to allow for new public space to be created, adding of benching and planting of trees. (Site compound set up works will commence on 5 July on Anniversary Gardens) Jul 12 - Sept 2021 (Construction Phase 2):

Southern Stonehills, carriageway improvements with reconfiguring parking bays. 24-hour road closure of Stonehills throughout. (Site compound set up works will commence on 5 July on Anniversary Gardens).

Southern Stonehills, carriageway improvements with reconfiguring parking bays. 24-hour road closure of Stonehills throughout. (Site compound set up works will commence on 5 July on Anniversary Gardens). Oct - Nov 2021 (Construction Phase 3):

Northern Stonehills (Former Debenhams store to Osbourn Way) and adjoining Osborn Way- Completing footway improvements outside shop fronts. These works will be carried out during evenings to minimise the disruption to shoppers.

Northern Stonehills (Former Debenhams store to Osbourn Way) and adjoining Osborn Way- Completing footway improvements outside shop fronts. These works will be carried out during evenings to minimise the disruption to shoppers. Sept - Oct 2021 (Construction Phase 4):

Southern Stonehills, completing the footway improvements outside shop fronts.

Southern Stonehills, completing the footway improvements outside shop fronts. Oct - Nov 2021 (Construction Phase 5):

Stonebank, repaving existing public space.

Phase two is due to commence in 2022. It will support the interaction between users at Parkway, Wigmores North, Howardsgate and Fretherne Road.

A contraflow cycle lane will be implemented along Fretherne Road and at Wigmores North. A 20mph zone will also be introduced.