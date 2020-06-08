Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria.

The Galleria is preparing for non-essential retail stores to reopen in Hatfield on June 15 – but the town centre market has so far not been given the go-ahead.

The shopping centre has introduced new safety measures as it prepares to have more customers through its doors, from the date non-essential retailers are permitted to open.

Tim Stirling, The Galleria centre director, said: “Safety is our highest priority. We’re working hard to ensure we adhere to all government guidelines at The Galleria, and will be taking a robust approach to cleanliness and hygiene.

“As well as the thorough cleaning of the centre, we will be using floor stickers and signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart, will be providing hand sanitiser for guests and staff to use at a number of points throughout the centre, and our security and concierge teams will be available to help manage queuing.

“From June 15, guests will be able to check which stores are open on our website and we will list FAQs there too. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests back and will be fully compliant with government guidance at all times.”

The Galleria will have hand sanitiser points located throughout the centre, a one-way system to ensure social distancing, capacity will be limited, entry to the centre will be managed with a queueing system as or when necessary, and signs and floor stickers will help remind guests to keep a safe distance apart.

All centre staff will also be provided with masks for when customers are in the store.

There has so far been no confirmation whether Hatfield Market, which was allowed to return under Government guidance from Monday, June 1, will open.

A Hertfordshire County Council spokeswoman said: “We are not standing in the way of markets reopening.

“Our advice currently is, where markets are wanting to re-open and occupy any part of the highway, market operators would need to ensure that the setting up and operation of any stalls would provide sufficient space to allow proper social distancing to be maintained both within the area of the market and the adjacent remaining highway areas.”

Open air markets have reopened in St Albans and Stevenage.