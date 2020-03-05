How to tell you've found the right conveyancer to help you buy your dream home

Get the keys to your new home sooner than you think with the right legal help.

When it comes to one of the largest purchases you'll make in your lifetime, you'll want to know you've got the legal help and guidance you need to ensure it runs smoothly.

The right legal advice could help make your move quicker and less stressful.

Brian Cook from the conveyancing department at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors in Welwyn Garden City can offer some tips to help you on your way to buying the home of your dreams.

The moment your offer on a home is accepted it' is time to call your conveyancing solicitor.

When to instruct a conveyancing solicitor

Allow a minimum of eight to twelve weeks for the process to be completed.

The moment your offer on a home is accepted it's time to call your conveyancing solicitor and instruct them to help.

They'll aid you to complete the purchase of your new home - communicating with the seller on your behalf, completing paperwork and registering you as the new property owner.

You'll also need to give your conveyancer a call when you accept an offer on your old property. They'll help make sure the sale goes through.

How to find a good conveyancer

"Reputations and specialism matter when you come to choose a conveyancing solicitor to help you buy or sell a home," Brian said.

Ask if your solicitor has experience handling property in your area.

"This can be important if you're buying or selling in Welwyn Garden City or Letchworth Garden City," Brian explained.

"Your solicitor should be able to advise you about the guidelines set by the Welwyn Garden City Estate Management Scheme or the Letchworth Heritage Foundation and if they will affect you."

To understand if your conveyancer operates to a high standard of service and conduct, check if they are members of the Law Society and hold the Lexcel and Conveyancing Quality Scheme accreditations.

How much are solicitor conveyancing fees?

You'll receive a quote from your conveyancing solicitor when you supply details of the property you're buying or selling.

When comparing quotes, it's important to ask for a breakdown of what exactly is included in the price. A conveyancing fee should be clear and transparent.

It should include any disbursements the conveyancer pays on your behalf such as property searches, electronic ID checks, the cost of transferring funds, the land registry fee, stamp duty land tax and any other necessary investigations.

"Be careful with so called 'bargain prices.' We're increasingly contracted by client's who've been hurt by promises of cheap conveyancing deals found online," Brian said.

"Often these low-cost conveyancing fees contain hidden or add-on costs that aren't clear at the outset and clients don't have access to the legal expertise they need to deal with the complexities that can, and often do, arise."

"We've been instructed on many occasions to resolve situations that have been outside the scope and expertise of such companies."

Communicating with your conveyancer

If you prefer to receive information online, a good conveyancer will be able to oblige.

By choosing a reputable local conveyancer, you'll always have the option to meet a real human too, at any time during the process if you need to.

How long does conveyancing take?

This will depend on your situation; each one is unique.

If you're in a property chain with several other buyers and sellers, you're all dependant on one another. One loose link and it can have a knock-on effect.

"Allow a minimum of eight to twelve weeks for the surveys to be completed, documents to be checked, finances confirmed and for any hiccups to be ironed out," Brian said.

"Open communication in a chain will help things move more quickly. We ask our clients to keep us informed of any key dates that may affect the completion of the sale. For example, rental notice periods, holidays or personal circumstances."

