Splashlands and other leisure services reopening dates confirmed

Published: 3:54 PM March 15, 2021

Splashlands at Stanborough has been closed since November. Picture: Kevin Lines - Credit: Archant

Many of the borough's outdoor sport and leisure services will be able to open from March 29 onwards, some of them in time for the Easter break, the council has confirmed.

Hatfield Leisure Centre and Hatfield Swim Centre will open in April - Credit: DANNY LOO

The council's contractor Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), which manages many of the local facilities and services, has finalised its plans for reopening with a phased timeline.

Panshanger Golf Course, grass roots junior football on the Moneyhole Lane playing pitches and some outdoor sports activities in Stanborough Park will be among the first outdoor leisure facilities to open up again from March 29 onwards.

Splashlands, the popular wet play park in Stanborough Park can reopen from April 12 onwards, as it is in step two of the Government's recovery roadmap for the safe reopening of businesses and services.

The facility first opened on July 30 last year and had more than 9,000 visitors within the first week and a half.

You may also want to watch:

From April 12, the indoor gyms at Hatfield Leisure Centre and Hatfield Swim Centre as well as the indoor swimming pool, will be open to customers on a restricted basis.

All opening dates are subject to the Government being satisfied certain conditions have been met, including having COVID secure measures in place at all venues.

Craig Woodward, partnership manager for GLL, said: "It means so much to us to be able welcome back our customers and visitors to our outdoor venues!

"We are just finalising our arrangements for those facilities that we can open first, so that everything is ready and everyone feels safe and happy.

"It's been a tough year all round, but we can help spread a little joy."

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "We know how important sport and leisure facilities are to personal health and wellbeing so I want to reassure residents that we've been working hard in partnership with GLL to get our outdoor and indoor leisure facilities ready and COVID secure for when they are permitted to open.

"Now we just need some great Easter weather!"