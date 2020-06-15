Advanced search

Hatfield market given green light to reopen

PUBLISHED: 07:24 16 June 2020

Hatfield Market. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield Market. Picture: Karyn Haddon

After more than three months of closure – and weeks after many markets have returned – Hatfield Town Centre Market will restart.

Announcing the reopening, Hertfordshire County Council said: “Our position regarding the reopening of markets is, where they are wanting to reopen and occupy any part of our highway, market operators need to ensure that the setting up and operation of any stalls will provide sufficient space to allow social distancing to be maintained, both within the area of the market and the adjacent remaining highway areas.

“The changes that the market operator at Hatfield has put in place and the subsequent discussions that we have had, has shown that social distancing should not be a problem and with that in mind we are happy for the market to be held on our highways land.”

The market will return on Saturday, June 27.

