Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

PUBLISHED: 15:20 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 28 April 2020

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertfordshire residents could soon be allowed to use recycling centres to dispose of household waste.

St Albans Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: Google MapsSt Albans Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, said he has asked household waste centres to plan reopening in the coming weeks.

Hertfordshire County Council closed the Letchworth, Harpenden, Cole Green Lane, Potters Bar, Stevenage, Royston and St Albans centres after lockdown was introduced.

HCC said they have not taken the decision “lightly” to keep the centres closed.

A spokesman for HCC said: “We are currently preparing those centres that can safely accommodate social distancing measures for when we do reopen.

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google StreetviewThe household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

“It is expected that when they do reopen, the centres will be extremely busy and substantial queuing times are likely, so we’ll be asking people to only use the centres if it is essential to do so, and keep checking our website for advice on measures that will be implemented to assist reductions in turnaround time for resident visits.”

