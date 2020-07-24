What will gyms be like when they reopen in Welwyn Hatfield?

Gyms are preparing to re-open from July 25. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Gyms are set to reopen across the country tomorrow, after being closed for months.

Jason Lombard of energie Fitness with Patsy Daeche from the Helpline at the virtual finishing line from a fundraiser earlier in the year. Picture: Supplied Jason Lombard of energie Fitness with Patsy Daeche from the Helpline at the virtual finishing line from a fundraiser earlier in the year. Picture: Supplied

This paper spoke to a gym and a fitness coach from Welwyn Hatfield to find out what changes they’ve made.

Hatfield-based énergie Fitness is ready to welcome back its members with a number of safety measurements in place, in which they have deemed `Safe Exercise’.

Jason Lombard, club director with énergie Fitness, said: “Members will have to book in advance through the app to come to the gym.

“We will work on the capacity of 100sq ft per person as clearly outlined by our governing bodies. We will initially operate at 80 per cent capacity and following a sufficient period of success, we will look to increase further.

“We have got the booking app and each session is 60 minutes, once a day and there will be a 15 minutes down time where intense cleaning will take place.

“Our staff and cleaning team will be continually cleaning throughout the day as well.

“Social distancing will be in place and we have a minimum 2 metre between each equipment, which will all be marked out.

“There will be a maximum of 44 people in the club at any one time, there will also be a one way system and staggered times so there will not be too many people coming in or out at any one time.”

Mark Dunn, a fat loss and fitness coach from Welwyn, described the challenges he’s faced throughout the pandemic as a business owner and the actions he has had to take in order to reopen.

At the start of lockdown he began to work online via Zoom and even loaned all of his equipment out, including dumbells, barbells, a rower and an airbike, so his clients could continue to train with him.

The 1st Health Hertford studio owner said: “Now the lockdown has eased I started back at my studio with limited sessions and with limited equipment so to adhere to the government guidelines.

“I am lucky that I have so much outdoor space to work with clientele with no problems with social distancing. Following the government’s decision to reopen gyms and studios I have now had to take more steps in ensuring everyone keeps fit and healthy but also safe so I have had to readjust my equipment inside to ensure clients can train safely but still have fun and progress.

“All kit needs to be cleaned before and after use, all clients have dedicated areas inside the studio so they can train in small groups with social distancing and safety.

“I now run sessions online via zoom straight to people’s homes, I coach clients online via email, online software and messaging to help them achieve their fitness and health goals whilst still maintaining a functioning studio.”