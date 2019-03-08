Advanced search

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City's Wheat Quarter plans

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 November 2019

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Developers of the former Welwyn Garden City's Shredded Wheat factory site have taken the skate park out of their plans.

Pictured is the proposed look of the old Shredded Wheat site in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied.Pictured is the proposed look of the old Shredded Wheat site in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied.

The Wheat Quarter development will have a new three-storey building for young people instead - which uses the space more efficiently.

But Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Malcolm Cowan, and Liberal Democrat leader, expressed concerns about the change at a development management committee on Thursday and asked the committee to reconsider the proposal.

"Skate boarding continues to take place outside the Town Centre [and] this cannot be deemed a satisfactory location," Cllr Cowan, who is the ward councillor for the site, said.

He added that the loss would mean Welwyn Garden City children would have fewer outlets to prevent anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.

Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny LooDemolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

However James Waterhouse, the agent for the developer, said the increased risk of ASB was one of the reason they took the skate park out of their plans.

They felt that the new three story building for young people would use the space more effectively.

The development management committee councillors all expressed disappointment that the skate park was taken out of the plans.

The graffiti by Otto Schade on the water tanks adjacent to the old Shredded Wheat factory, in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied. The graffiti by Otto Schade on the water tanks adjacent to the old Shredded Wheat factory, in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied.

But Labour councillor James Broach said he was going to "go with officers on this one" as he agreed it was a better use of the site.

And could not find a reason, under planning rules, to object to the new use of the site.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Siobhan Elam said she could not understand why the skate park will not just be at the bottom of the building.

Council officers said this was looked at by the developers but it would mean changing the heights of the ceilings.

The committee chair Jonathan Boulton, a Conservative, also urged councillors that there were no legal reasons to object to the plans.

Cllr Boulton said if no skate park had been promised then the mixed use development (D2) would have been agreed to.

It was ultimately agreed by the development management committee to delay the decision by a month.

Plans are also in the pipeline for another 128 homes near the former Shredded Wheat factory in a separate development to the 1,454-home Wheat Quarter proposals already agreed.

