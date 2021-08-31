Wheat Quarter developers defend proposals in open letter

Published: 12:30 PM August 31, 2021

An image comparing the consented plan at the Wheat Quarter to the new proposal - which could be approved if the BioPark site is approved - Credit: Wheat Quarter Limited

The ongoing debate over developments in the heart of Welwyn Garden City has continued heating up.

The application to build 289 homes on the BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City has prompted further comments over the Broadwater Road developments.

This week the team behind the Wheat Quarter, a separate but nearby development, released an open letter over the scheme.

If the BioPark application is approved - including blocks of flats up to nine storeys tall - local groups believe additional proposals for the Wheat Quarter and The South Site will be approved as it will set a precedent.

A CGI impression of what the BioPark could look like - Credit: HG Group

Currently, 811 homes have been approved at the Wheat Quarter site, but the proposals would increase this figure over 1,200.

The open letter addresses criticisms and reminds residents of the benefits of the site, including taking pressure of the Green Belt.

(A copy of the full letter can be found at the bottom of the article)

The letter said: "One of the key drivers behind the updated Wheat Quarter proposals is prioritising sustainable brownfield sites over green fields on the outskirts of the borough. While others would gladly sacrifice the Green Belt, we believe brownfield development in the centre of town is the more sustainable and responsible option.

"Once complete, The Wheat Quarter will have provided 1,220 new homes, and it will have created more public realm and high-quality landscaping than The Shredded Wheat Factory has ever provided.

A comparison in building heights for the approved Wheat Quarter plan and the proposed plan - Credit: Wheat Quarter Limited

"We are investing heavily in ecology and landscaping and the full re-use of the iconic Production Hall and Grain Silos. Sustainability is at the heart of our development plans, and we are so proud to have supported the first ever successful natural breeding of Peregrine Falcons in Welwyn Garden City on our Silos!

"The new proposals maintain our commitment to delivering real benefits with new facilities and services for the local community in a highly sustainable, attractive and accessible location. Our focus is to ensure that Welwyn Garden City will be proud of this development, and we are really excited to share these improved plans. Welwyn Garden City cannot be ‘preserved in aspic’, it is a living breathing town with an exciting future.

"It is a wrong to suggest that these are not the very principles on which Welwyn Garden City was formed. Welwyn Garden City was established when land was not in such demand; there were no pressures on the Green Belt.

"Ebenezer Howard’s ethos of Live, Work and Play is central to our proposals of this important site. Welwyn Garden City will be able to Live and Work and Play more sustainably and successfully with the Wheat Quarter providing a shining exemplar of how to respond to today’s housing and social challenges.

"Derelict brownfield sites like the Wheat Quarter should be brought back into their most effective use first and foremost. Welwyn Garden City is a unique and special location. It is also a town divided by class, age and a railway line splitting what once served as the ‘industrial heartland’ from the town’s original housing.

"By bringing back the Listed Buildings and Silos into viable use as part of a sustainable mixed-use development, Welwyn Garden City will see huge benefits including the economic and social connection of both sides of the tracks."

Cllr Russ Platt in his garden - Credit: Russ Platt

Lib Dem councillor Russ Plat, who covers the Peartree Ward, quite literally lives in the shadow of the BioPark, and offered his unique perspective on how the redevelopment of the site could affect residents.

He said: "I talk to a lot of people, people from my immediate neighbourhood and folks from all other parts of the town. From these conversations it occurs to me that at a time when there seems to be many issues that divide people, the subject of over-development has pretty much united Welwyn Garden City, and actually this has been great to see.

"There are of course, some who disagree and welcome the development proposals, and that’s absolutely fine. Although it must be said that they are often surprised to hear that I live in a new build property, and I like my modern house, I live in the shadow of an industrial building, and I am not simply against development.

"In general, I am no different to 95 per cent of the people I speak to; it’s an almost universal truth that people understand the need for more housing, they want to see brownfield sites properly and sympathetically developed, and they are certainly not just NIMBYs. Everyone wants to see certain key things in development, the most common being infrastructure, a proper housing mix and an allocation of social housing.

"They want to be able to get a doctor's appointment, a school place for children, a spot to park in, a house for their family or a bus to get to work - and they want new developments to make this easier, not harder."

