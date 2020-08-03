Advanced search

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

PUBLISHED: 12:59 03 August 2020

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Sasha_Suzi

As part of a new food waste collection service, Welwyn Hatfield residents will receive a green 23 litre kerbside food caddy.

The food waste from the caddy will be turned into a vital resource that will be used to heat and power local communities, whilst helping Welwyn Hatfield to increase its recycling rate according to the borough council.

The new caddy is aimed at preventing food waste filling up over a third of black waste bins, wasting a valuable resource.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, who is the executive member, environment and planning, said: “The best thing we can all do for the environment, and our pockets, is to enjoy our food and throw away as little as possible.

“However, with our new food waste collection service we can now all be sure that not a scrap will go to waste. The contents of everyone’s caddy will be recycled locally, which is good news for both the environment and our local communities.”

Food scraps stored in personal kitchen caddies, which are available to buy at stores, should then be transferred to the kerbside caddy to be emptied by Urbaser, every week.

The council asks that you line your caddy with newspaper, food caddy liners, or reuse a plastic bag, such as bags from bread, salad or cereal. The only thing you can’t use is black bags.

These liners are removed from the food waste during the recycling process.

Raw and cooked food waste, including pet food, bones and tea bags but not garden waste and liquids can be put in the caddy.

All food waste must be in your green caddy with the lid closed, which is lockable, to prevent spillages.

The new food waste collection service will be a weekly collection, to be put out on your usual collection day by 6.30am and will be free of charge.

It starts on November 2 but initially won’t be available to residents living in flats, which Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council hopes to gradually introduce it in the future.

Anyone who hasn’t received their caddy by Friday, September 18, should contact the council offices here welhat.gov.uk/contact.

For more information about the new service, go to welhat.gov.uk/foodwaste.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

Battle lines drawn in Welwyn Garden City as drivers and cyclists disagree on new temporary lane

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave

Latest movie screenings set for The Screen Space cinema at Hatfield House

The Screen Space is putting on fitness sessions, picnic movies, drive-in cinema and live comedy in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

Argument raging for 20 years between bikers and Welham Green villagers solved over two pints

Welham Green biking has been an issue in the village for over 20 years. Picture: Adam Wilson

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

Battle lines drawn in Welwyn Garden City as drivers and cyclists disagree on new temporary lane

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave

Latest movie screenings set for The Screen Space cinema at Hatfield House

The Screen Space is putting on fitness sessions, picnic movies, drive-in cinema and live comedy in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

Argument raging for 20 years between bikers and Welham Green villagers solved over two pints

Welham Green biking has been an issue in the village for over 20 years. Picture: Adam Wilson

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Thanks given to Potters Bar as Walallawita claims debut first-class wicket for Middlesex

Potters Bars Thilan Walallawita bowls for Middlesex against Surrey at the Oval. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

Ladies take centre stage as Brookmans Park Golf Club continue competitions

Audrey Mayes and Helen Ellingham of Brookmans Park Golf Club get ready to start their afternoon round. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Tom Kerridge urges Brits to ‘stay supportive’ of British pubs in CAMRA beer guide

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has penned the foreword for CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2021. Picture: supplied.

Kimpton pet charity urges people to support fundraising appeal for sick animals

Bonita the cat is under the care of Kimpton's Blue Cross while new owners are found, after her elderly owners could no longer look after her. Picture: Courtesy of Sam Murray