New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags. Sasha_Suzi

As part of a new food waste collection service, Welwyn Hatfield residents will receive a green 23 litre kerbside food caddy.

The food waste from the caddy will be turned into a vital resource that will be used to heat and power local communities, whilst helping Welwyn Hatfield to increase its recycling rate according to the borough council.

The new caddy is aimed at preventing food waste filling up over a third of black waste bins, wasting a valuable resource.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, who is the executive member, environment and planning, said: “The best thing we can all do for the environment, and our pockets, is to enjoy our food and throw away as little as possible.

“However, with our new food waste collection service we can now all be sure that not a scrap will go to waste. The contents of everyone’s caddy will be recycled locally, which is good news for both the environment and our local communities.”

Food scraps stored in personal kitchen caddies, which are available to buy at stores, should then be transferred to the kerbside caddy to be emptied by Urbaser, every week.

The council asks that you line your caddy with newspaper, food caddy liners, or reuse a plastic bag, such as bags from bread, salad or cereal. The only thing you can’t use is black bags.

These liners are removed from the food waste during the recycling process.

Raw and cooked food waste, including pet food, bones and tea bags but not garden waste and liquids can be put in the caddy.

All food waste must be in your green caddy with the lid closed, which is lockable, to prevent spillages.

The new food waste collection service will be a weekly collection, to be put out on your usual collection day by 6.30am and will be free of charge.

It starts on November 2 but initially won’t be available to residents living in flats, which Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council hopes to gradually introduce it in the future.

Anyone who hasn’t received their caddy by Friday, September 18, should contact the council offices here welhat.gov.uk/contact.

For more information about the new service, go to welhat.gov.uk/foodwaste.