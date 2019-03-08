Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council cracks down on illegal house shares

PUBLISHED: 14:03 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 23 May 2019

Recent HMO inspections, around the borough, revealed rubbish piled high. Picture: WHBC

Recent HMO inspections, around the borough, revealed rubbish piled high. Picture: WHBC

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is cracking down on illegal house shares in the area, it has been announced.

The oven is also from a HMO inspection. Picture: WHBC.The oven is also from a HMO inspection. Picture: WHBC.

The council is targeting landlords, who operate houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), that they regard as 'unscrupulous'.

"The vast majority of the borough's landlords operate responsibly, but there is a small minority that don't and this can put their tenants at risk," Sian Chambers, head of community and housing strategy at WHBC, said.

Council teams are carrying out checks on all suspected HMOs as part of its plans to improve standards in the private rented sector.

Mr Chambers urges landlords "without a licence to speak with us now to avoid potential enforcement action being taken against them.

The heating system was photographed by the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: WHBCThe heating system was photographed by the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: WHBC

"Residents can also report HMOs anonymously to us, so if you have any suspicions about a house down your street, please get in touch."

You may also want to watch:

If a landlord is found to have operated a house share illegally, they can face criminal prosecution or a civil penalty fine of up to £30,000.

HMO's need licences if rented to five or more people, who are not part of the same family, and where more than one of tenants share a toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities.

Recent HMO inspections, around the borough, revealed rubbish piled high. Picture: WHBCRecent HMO inspections, around the borough, revealed rubbish piled high. Picture: WHBC

A licence to operate a HMO house can range from £954 to £1,174, depending on the amount of occupants, and lasts up to five years.

Other fees, such as an immigration inspection and a housing act notice, can also be added to the cost of a HMO.

If you are a landlord and are unsure if you need a licence - or are a resident with concerns about a HMO - Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council asks that you contact them by phone on 01707 357672 or email housingandcommunity@welhat.gov.uk.

Landlords that join a Partnership Accreditation for Landlords (PAL) scheme, which recognises landlords and letting agents who are meeting their legal obligations - and those that go above and beyond to provide good quality rented homes, can reduce their HMO licence fee by 10 per cent.

You can apply on pal-online.org.uk or call 01707 357 366.

Most Read

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

Police.

Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed after two vehicles crashed

Most Read

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

Police.

Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed after two vehicles crashed

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Traffic delays around Potters Bar following multi-vehicle crash on M25

The crash has caused delays which are expected to add 45 minutes onto travel times

Weekly support sessions for domestic abuse start in Hatfield

Council officers, Zoe Keyte and Natalie Holmes, at the sunflower sessions. Picture: WHBC.

Review: Duality’s impressive Modern Dance production is ‘both funny and poignant’

Duality Theatre Company's production of Modern Dance for Beginners. Picture: DTC Photography.

Inspirational Welwyn Hatfield dance school earns nomination for the Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards

Dancers from North Star Academy in Welwyn Garden City will represent Team England at the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. Picture: James Copeman.

Hatfield teen nominated for Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards for volunteer work

Courtney playing with Potential Kids. Picture: supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists