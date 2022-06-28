News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Armed Forces Champion signs covenant for veteran support

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:22 PM June 28, 2022
Armed Forces Covenant

Former Royal Air Force Wing Commander and councillor Steve McNamara signed the covenant at County Hall. - Credit: Nathaniel Chapman

The Armed Forces Champion for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has signed the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant, designed to support veterans after they leave service.

Former Royal Air Force Wing Commander and councillor Steve McNamara visited the County Hall in Hertford to sign the covenant, marking 10 years since it was originally signed.

The signing signals Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's continued commitment to the Armed Forces community in Hertfordshire, with Steve expressing his pride at the borough’s efforts.

“I'm extremely proud to be Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Armed Forces Champion,” he said.

“As a veteran myself, I know just how big a difference support of this kind makes to retiring members of our Armed Forces.

“I'm very proud of what Welwyn Hatfield is doing for its veterans.”

To find out more about the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant, visit www.hertfordshireheroes.org/about-us.aspx.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has been successful in prosecuting a local landlord for safety breaches. 

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Welwyn Hatfield landlord prosecuted for safety breaches at rental property

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 80s was bitten by a dog in Parkway, Welwyn Garden City, police in Hertfordshire have said

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man in his 80s attacked by dog in Welwyn Garden City

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A traffic camera on the M25 clockwise shows queues between Hatfield and Potters Bar at 4.50pm today (June 21)

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Live traffic updates during rush-hour after crashes on M25 and A414

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Orchard House is set back from Welwyn Garden City's Brockswood Lane. 

See inside this unique £7,500 per month rental home in Welwyn Garden City

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon