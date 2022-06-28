Armed Forces Champion signs covenant for veteran support

Former Royal Air Force Wing Commander and councillor Steve McNamara signed the covenant at County Hall. - Credit: Nathaniel Chapman

The Armed Forces Champion for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has signed the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant, designed to support veterans after they leave service.

Former Royal Air Force Wing Commander and councillor Steve McNamara visited the County Hall in Hertford to sign the covenant, marking 10 years since it was originally signed.

The signing signals Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's continued commitment to the Armed Forces community in Hertfordshire, with Steve expressing his pride at the borough’s efforts.

“I'm extremely proud to be Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Armed Forces Champion,” he said.

“As a veteran myself, I know just how big a difference support of this kind makes to retiring members of our Armed Forces.

“I'm very proud of what Welwyn Hatfield is doing for its veterans.”

To find out more about the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant, visit www.hertfordshireheroes.org/about-us.aspx.