Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council appoints housing company head
PUBLISHED: 13:56 15 June 2019
Archant
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is moving ahead with its plans to set up its own housing company by appointing a new director.
Jo Savage, the non-executive director of the WHBC housing company, has, according to the council, "extensive skills and experience which will greatly benefit the [new housing] company and help it fulfil its objectives".
Ms Savage. who was appointed on June 4 by the council's cabinet, is currently a board member of Greenfields Community Housing in Essex and director of not-for-profit housing association Greatwell Homes in Northampton.
The WHBC position is not paid and voluntary with travel expenses being kept at a minimum, as Ms Savage is based in Letchworth Garden City.
The council believes this she will understand local issues but not have a conflict of interest in housing operations.
The idea of the new company is to allow the council to borrow the money needed to build more houses.