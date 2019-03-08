Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council appoints housing company head

PUBLISHED: 13:56 15 June 2019

Jo Savage has worked in many housing projects. Picture: Supplied.

Jo Savage has worked in many housing projects. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is moving ahead with its plans to set up its own housing company by appointing a new director.

Jo Savage, the non-executive director of the WHBC housing company, has, according to the council, "extensive skills and experience which will greatly benefit the [new housing] company and help it fulfil its objectives".

You may also want to watch:

Ms Savage. who was appointed on June 4 by the council's cabinet, is currently a board member of Greenfields Community Housing in Essex and director of not-for-profit housing association Greatwell Homes in Northampton.

The WHBC position is not paid and voluntary with travel expenses being kept at a minimum, as Ms Savage is based in Letchworth Garden City.

The council believes this she will understand local issues but not have a conflict of interest in housing operations.

The idea of the new company is to allow the council to borrow the money needed to build more houses.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

Police Stock. police officers

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Three charged and another arrested in connection with Hatfield murder

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

Police Stock. police officers

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Three charged and another arrested in connection with Hatfield murder

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council appoints housing company head

Jo Savage has worked in many housing projects. Picture: Supplied.

Medieval jousting at Knebworth for Father’s Day

Jousting at Knebworth Park. Picture: Rob Ryder

Can you provide cute kittens at RSPCA Southridge with a new home?

Can you provide a home for kittens Peggy, Dotty and Patsy? Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Memorial football match for Welwyn Garden legend Terry Hayes attracts hundreds

Friends and former team-mates gathered at Panshanger Football Club to play a match in memory of Welwyn Garden City's record scorer, Terry Hayes.

Bounty reps taken off Lister maternity wards after company illegally shared mums’ data

The Information Commissioner's Office has fined Welwyn Garden City maternity company Bounty, based at 29 Broadwater Road, £400,000 for illegally sharing data. Picture: ICO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists