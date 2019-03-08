Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council appoints housing company head

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is moving ahead with its plans to set up its own housing company by appointing a new director.

Jo Savage, the non-executive director of the WHBC housing company, has, according to the council, "extensive skills and experience which will greatly benefit the [new housing] company and help it fulfil its objectives".

Ms Savage. who was appointed on June 4 by the council's cabinet, is currently a board member of Greenfields Community Housing in Essex and director of not-for-profit housing association Greatwell Homes in Northampton.

The WHBC position is not paid and voluntary with travel expenses being kept at a minimum, as Ms Savage is based in Letchworth Garden City.

The council believes this she will understand local issues but not have a conflict of interest in housing operations.

The idea of the new company is to allow the council to borrow the money needed to build more houses.