Advanced search

What should police prioritise in Welwyn Hatfield?

PUBLISHED: 16:59 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 08 June 2020

Have your say on what should be a priority for the police in Welwyn Hatfield.

Have your say on what should be a priority for the police in Welwyn Hatfield.

Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) want to find out residents’ views about what you think they should be prioritising over the coming months.

The team are tasked with fixing short and long term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour.

They work closely with local partners including the council.

The team is split into the following areas, and every three months they set out three priorities to focus on in each area.

Welwyn Hatfield North – Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger

Welwyn Hatfield South – Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield West – Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire

The SNT are keen to hear residents’ views and those who live in Welwyn Hatfield are being invited to share their views using the Constabulary’s Community Voice platform, echo, at bit.ly/police-welhat.

Sergeant Ian Smith from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that Welwyn Hatfield is a pleasant and safe place. It’s really important to find out your concerns as we can use this to determine our priorities. What do you want to see us tackling? Let us know and please give us as much detail as possible.

To share your views, simply visit bit.ly/police-welhat and anonymously answer the question ‘What should your local police focus on in Welwyn Hatfield?’. Please let us know by Friday June 12.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you are contacting us to report a COVID-19 related crime, such as a mass gathering, please ensure that you use the online methods of reporting where possible as this will free up our telephone lines so we can answer urgent 999 call.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

What should police prioritise in Welwyn Hatfield?

Have your say on what should be a priority for the police in Welwyn Hatfield.

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis among star-studded line-up for return of the PGA Tour

Tom Lewis will be among the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

‘Ultimate sacrifice’ is not forgotten with D-Day ceremony in Hatfield

L to R: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden, WHBC's Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes, Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon and HTC Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne
Drive 24