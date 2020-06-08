What should police prioritise in Welwyn Hatfield?

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) want to find out residents’ views about what you think they should be prioritising over the coming months.

The team are tasked with fixing short and long term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour.

They work closely with local partners including the council.

The team is split into the following areas, and every three months they set out three priorities to focus on in each area.

Welwyn Hatfield North – Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger

Welwyn Hatfield South – Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath

Welwyn Hatfield West – Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire

The SNT are keen to hear residents’ views and those who live in Welwyn Hatfield are being invited to share their views using the Constabulary’s Community Voice platform, echo, at bit.ly/police-welhat.

Sergeant Ian Smith from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that Welwyn Hatfield is a pleasant and safe place. It’s really important to find out your concerns as we can use this to determine our priorities. What do you want to see us tackling? Let us know and please give us as much detail as possible.

To share your views, simply visit bit.ly/police-welhat and anonymously answer the question ‘What should your local police focus on in Welwyn Hatfield?’. Please let us know by Friday June 12.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you are contacting us to report a COVID-19 related crime, such as a mass gathering, please ensure that you use the online methods of reporting where possible as this will free up our telephone lines so we can answer urgent 999 call.