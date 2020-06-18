Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre toilets to reopen next week

Shoppers return to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Archant

Toilets at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre are set to reopen next week – after non-essential shops were back from June 15.

This was to ensure that the shopping centre was able to meet social distancing guidelines. When the cubicles do reopen every other one will be closed.

The Howard Centre has said: “We continue to follow the government guidelines; and the health and wellbeing of our visitors and staff is of paramount importance to us.

“The multi storey car park remains available for customer use and access to and from the station is also available as normal.

“We would like to thank our shoppers for their continued support over recent months and look forward to welcoming them back to Welwyn Garden City’s favourite brands and local independent stores to once again become a thriving community.”

The list of shops currently open at the Howard Centre is as follows:

• Bayfields Opticians

• Boots

• Burtons

• Claire’s Accessories

• Clarks

• Dorothy Perkins

• Ernest Jones

• Goldsmiths

• Grape Tree

• H&M

• Hotel Chocolat

• JD Sports

• Luggage Solutions

• Mobile Bitz

• M&S

• Muffin Break (Takeaway only)

• O2

• Repairs Plus

• Roman

• The Entertainer

• The Kiosk

• Three

• Topshop

For more please go here howardcentre.co.uk/covid-19/.