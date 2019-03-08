Advanced search

Things to do in Welwyn Hatfield over the summer holidays

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 July 2019

Big Summer Presents will take place on August 1, at Howardsgate in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Archant

There's a BIG Summer of fun planned this year in Welwyn Hatfield to keep everyone entertained over the summer holidays.

Numerous events will be taking place at locations across the borough between August 1 and 25.

BIG Summer Presents will answer the question 'what's on in Welwyn Hatfield?'.

The event will showcase a number of demonstrations and taster activities from the BIG Summer line-up outside the Howard Centre from 11am until 3pm on Thursday, August 1.

This will include sand art, a climbing wall (closed toe shoes required), soft play, a surf simulator, and face painting.

You may also want to watch:

An online calendar listing all current activities can be viewed at one.welhat.gov.uk/bigsummer and includes:

Xplorer - taking place on August 1, 7, 14 and 21 at various locations across the borough. This is a fun and free navigation challenge for the whole family. Primary school children will get to explore their surroundings to locate a series of markers. At each marker, children will need to identify what is pictured and learn a fun fact to tell their friends.

Skate Camp and Jam - taking place on Friday, August 9, at Cherry Tree car park in Welwyn Garden City. The camp will run from 12 noon to 2pm for anyone wanting to learn how to ride a bike, skate or scoot. The jam will begin at 4.30pm and end at 8.30pm, and is for those who are more experienced. Bring along your own skateboards, scooters or BMX and enjoy a good ride.

Climbing wall - taking place on August 8, 15, and 22. Participants need to weigh a minimum of 25kg. It will take place at various locations in the borough, and is free to attend with no booking required.

Live & create - vibrant street theatre, circus and dance performances will take place in Market Place, Hatfield, on August 14. Performances will be accessible and interactive, with a mix of static and walkabout acts in a rolling programme throughout the day. There will also be various stalls where you can get hands on and create items to take away.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: "This year's BIG Summer is going to be even bigger, better and longer than the previous two years. There will be hundreds of activities on offer for toddlers to teens - and everyone in between."

Most Read

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham banned from Hatfield’s Game Fair

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham. Picture: JOE GIDDENS / PA WIRE.

Plans revealed to reduce Hatfield town centre parking hours

The council is proposing to designate Link Drive car park for local workers. Picture: Google

Homes sold at old Welwyn Garden City hospital site

The new homes at the old QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bellway.

Police unable to verify ‘potential sightings’ of Hatfield student Joy due to CCTV footage expiring

Have you seen Joy Morgan who is missing from Hatfield? Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

