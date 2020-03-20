Coronavirus precautions close Welwyn Roman Baths, Mill Green Museum and Cuffley Library
PUBLISHED: 15:49 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 March 2020
Alan Davies
Welwyn Roman Baths, Mill Green Mill and Museum and Cuffley Library have closed due to the coronavirus.
The Welwyn Roman Baths. Photo: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.
The Welwyn Hatfield museums closed on Wednesday, while the library took the decision yesterday and will be shut for now.
You may also want to watch:
Mill Green Museum is also no longer taking walk-up sales today of flour but will allow phone pre-orders for collection and payment on Monday afternoon.
It is also limiting each customer to 12kg of flour.
Mill Green Museum and Mill. Picture: Alan Davies
Welwyn, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Woodhall, Brookmans Park and Oakmere (Potters Bar) libraries are still open as normal.