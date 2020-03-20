Advanced search

Coronavirus precautions close Welwyn Roman Baths, Mill Green Museum and Cuffley Library

PUBLISHED: 15:49 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 March 2020

Mill Green Museum and Mill has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

Welwyn Roman Baths, Mill Green Mill and Museum and Cuffley Library have closed due to the coronavirus.

The Welwyn Roman Baths. Photo: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.The Welwyn Roman Baths. Photo: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

The Welwyn Hatfield museums closed on Wednesday, while the library took the decision yesterday and will be shut for now.

Mill Green Museum is also no longer taking walk-up sales today of flour but will allow phone pre-orders for collection and payment on Monday afternoon.

It is also limiting each customer to 12kg of flour.

Mill Green Museum and Mill. Picture: Alan DaviesMill Green Museum and Mill. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Woodhall, Brookmans Park and Oakmere (Potters Bar) libraries are still open as normal.

