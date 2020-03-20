Coronavirus precautions close Welwyn Roman Baths, Mill Green Museum and Cuffley Library

Welwyn Roman Baths, Mill Green Mill and Museum and Cuffley Library have closed due to the coronavirus.

The Welwyn Hatfield museums closed on Wednesday, while the library took the decision yesterday and will be shut for now.

Mill Green Museum is also no longer taking walk-up sales today of flour but will allow phone pre-orders for collection and payment on Monday afternoon.

It is also limiting each customer to 12kg of flour.

Welwyn, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Woodhall, Brookmans Park and Oakmere (Potters Bar) libraries are still open as normal.