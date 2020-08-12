Advanced search

Deliveroo reveals Welwyn Garden City’s favourite orders

PUBLISHED: 16:26 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 12 August 2020

The Burger King at Cotton Brown Park reopened yesterday for delivery and drive-thru. Picture: Burger King

Archant

To celebrate one year of Deliveroo in Welwyn Garden City, the company has revealed the eating habits of residents.

The data shows that Friday 8.45pm is the most popular time to order out.

The most popular dish is American, with Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King.

Further data has shown locals love American food the most, followed by British and Greek.

The most popular dishes are: Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King, Boneless Banquet Box Meal from KFC, Cod and Chips from Lee’s Fish & Chips, Chicken Shish from Misya Meze & Grill and Battered Sausage from Skippers.

Since its launch in the town a year ago, more than 50 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Harison Foster, regional director for Deliveroo UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Welwyn Garden City over the past year means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

