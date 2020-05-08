First VE day in Potters Bar remembered on 75th anniversary

VE Day on May 8 1945 in Potters Bar. Picture: Derek Hopkins. Archant

A 78-year-old hopes people will appreciate what VE Day looked like 75 years ago in Potters Bar.

Derek Hopkins who was just three and living in Cranborne Crescent, when World War II ended in Europe on May 8, 1945, remembers the scene vividly.

His old street in Potters Bar was decorated with flags and everyone arrived with their “best clothes on” excited for the end of hostilities and formal surrender of Germany.

He said he wonders if many people will remember the day – 75 years on – and recognise anyone in the photo.

“[Today] I will be thinking of those who fought for us and gave us a better life.”

Potters Bar war memorial in St John’s Churchyard in the High Street will not be full of people paying their respects to those who fought in WW2 but Hertfordshire residents are encouraged to still put up bunting and celebrate virtually.