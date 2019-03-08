Is Hatfield regeneration at risk from government rate increase?

The government's loan board has increased its rate of lending by one per cent - putting a strain on the already stretched Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

The Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) would charge an interest rate of 2.8 per cent instead of 1.8 per cent for a typical loan from next year, meaning an extra £70 million cost to councils per year according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

LGA warns some projects may have to be cancelled as a result of the decision.

Currently Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has a outstanding loans worth £242.299 million with PWLB but these are not subject to the new interest rates. However it is likely to borrow more to complete Hatfield's regeneration.

So far renovating White Lion Square has cost £1.2 million, while the revamp of Hilltop will be to the tune of £45 million.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said it will not be immediately be affected but it is "disappointed" that the increase has been for all local authorities and there has been no exemption for "town centre regeneration".

A WHBC spokeswoman said: "Given that the council continues to have an ambitious capital programme, including town centre regeneration, economic development projects and plans for a housing company to meet local housing demand, we may need to take out further loans from the PWLB."

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Kieran Thorpe, and Labour group leader, accused the Goverment of trying to starve counci's of the money they need to succeed.

"Welwyn Hatfield was forced to borrow hundreds of millions from this scheme earlier in the decade and we are still paying that off, only last January we voluntarily made use of it in an attempt to provide space for businesses where the free market failed," Cllr Thorpe, who represents Hatfield South West, said.

"It doesn't matter how you look at it, this will severely restrict local Councils ability to adapt to events and invest in their communities, particularly in badly needed new housing."

The council maintains it will look into other ways to take out loans. A spokeswoman said: "Due to ongoing economic uncertainty and rate volatility, the council has been assuming prudent rates for future borrowing requirements. This means the rate rise should have minimal to no impact on existing plans".