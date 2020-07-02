Stevenage and St Albans cinemas get the popcorn ready while Welwyn Garden City reopens

Inside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC Welwyn Hatfied Council

Welwyn Garden City’s cinema will open its doors at Campus West on July 4 – in line with government guidance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cineworld Cineworld

But the Cineworld in Stevenage has delayed its reopening until July 31, citing the lack of new releases.

Only screens 2 and 3 are open in Welwyn Garden City and the number of seats has been reduced, while tickets need to be booked in advance.

Hatfield’s ODEON at the Galleria has confirmed it will reopen its doors from July 13, and has encouraged customers to book tickets online now.

The cinema chain has also made changes to create a new safer cinema experience, and has said it looks forward to welcoming customers back.

The Odyssey cinema on London Road The Odyssey cinema on London Road

Next to reopen is St Albans Odyssey Cinema on Friday, July 24 and they are looking to the audience to make film selections ahead of reopening.

You can take their short quiz here bit.ly/3gicDCg and they will announce listings in two weeks time.

The independent cinema added: “With the COVID-19 procedures in place, we will be working at a reduced capacity of a maximum of 242 seats, split over the upstairs and downstairs seating areas to ensure safe social distancing.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you for your incredible support and we can’t wait to illuminate the lightbox, strike the projector lamp, roll out the cheese plates and see you again very soon.”

The Broadway cinema, Letchworth Area Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO The Broadway cinema, Letchworth Area Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

However, Letchworth’s Broadway and Royston Picture Palace have not yet confirmed a July reopening date.

Broadway stated on its Facebook page: “We are keen to open as soon as possible and have already begun working on our reopening plans behind the scenes to make Broadway a COVID-19 safe environment for our staff and customers.

“All theatre shows and event cinema screenings up until August 31 have been cancelled. Our staff will be contacting customers, starting with the shows that were cancelled first, to resume refunding tickets. Please be assured we will work through all ticket refunds as quickly as possible. Ticket holders do not need to contact us, our staff will be in touch directly.”

Royston Picture Palace have questioned whether they should consider it and have said on their website: “One question that is ringing very loudly in our ears over here at Saffron Screen and Royston Picture Palace is just because we are allowed to reopen, does that mean that we should?”