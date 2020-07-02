Advanced search

Stevenage and St Albans cinemas get the popcorn ready while Welwyn Garden City reopens

PUBLISHED: 10:52 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 02 July 2020

Inside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC

Inside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfied Council

Welwyn Garden City’s cinema will open its doors at Campus West on July 4 – in line with government guidance.

CineworldCineworld

But the Cineworld in Stevenage has delayed its reopening until July 31, citing the lack of new releases.

Only screens 2 and 3 are open in Welwyn Garden City and the number of seats has been reduced, while tickets need to be booked in advance.

Hatfield’s ODEON at the Galleria has confirmed it will reopen its doors from July 13, and has encouraged customers to book tickets online now.

The cinema chain has also made changes to create a new safer cinema experience, and has said it looks forward to welcoming customers back.

The Odyssey cinema on London RoadThe Odyssey cinema on London Road

Next to reopen is St Albans Odyssey Cinema on Friday, July 24 and they are looking to the audience to make film selections ahead of reopening.

You can take their short quiz here bit.ly/3gicDCg and they will announce listings in two weeks time.

The independent cinema added: “With the COVID-19 procedures in place, we will be working at a reduced capacity of a maximum of 242 seats, split over the upstairs and downstairs seating areas to ensure safe social distancing.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you for your incredible support and we can’t wait to illuminate the lightbox, strike the projector lamp, roll out the cheese plates and see you again very soon.”

The Broadway cinema, Letchworth Area Guide. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Broadway cinema, Letchworth Area Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

However, Letchworth’s Broadway and Royston Picture Palace have not yet confirmed a July reopening date.

Broadway stated on its Facebook page: “We are keen to open as soon as possible and have already begun working on our reopening plans behind the scenes to make Broadway a COVID-19 safe environment for our staff and customers.

“All theatre shows and event cinema screenings up until August 31 have been cancelled. Our staff will be contacting customers, starting with the shows that were cancelled first, to resume refunding tickets. Please be assured we will work through all ticket refunds as quickly as possible. Ticket holders do not need to contact us, our staff will be in touch directly.”

Royston Picture Palace have questioned whether they should consider it and have said on their website: “One question that is ringing very loudly in our ears over here at Saffron Screen and Royston Picture Palace is just because we are allowed to reopen, does that mean that we should?”

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper 'worried' by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell's new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Sick Hatfield boy 'gob smacked' when luxury car convoy shows up for stoma surgery anniversary

Bobby's bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes

