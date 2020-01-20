Gallery

Shining start to centenary celebrations with Welwyn Garden City light show

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC Fountain. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Welwyn Garden City was lit up over the weekend as the centenary celebrations kicked off with a vibrant light display.

Garden City Lights 2020, which took place on Friday and Saturday, was the first major centenary event of the year planned by Welwyn Garden City BID and the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation.

A series of iconic landmarks in the town were lit up, including the Coronation Fountain and the bandstand.

The Welwyn Garden City Town Centre Facebook page posted: "Thank you to everyone who braved the cold weather to attend our Garden City Lights event on Friday and Saturday.

"The feedback and images have been fantastic and has made us even more excited about our wonderful town's centenary year."

Children from primary and secondary schools across Welwyn Garden City also paraded lanterns they created at school workshops.

The next event in the celebrations will be a Day of Dance on February 1 - which will feature performances from dance schools and groups from Welwyn Garden City at the Howard Centre from 10am to 4pm.

