Advanced search

Gallery

Shining start to centenary celebrations with Welwyn Garden City light show

PUBLISHED: 17:33 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 20 January 2020

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC Fountain. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC Fountain. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Welwyn Garden City was lit up over the weekend as the centenary celebrations kicked off with a vibrant light display.

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Garden City Lights 2020, which took place on Friday and Saturday, was the first major centenary event of the year planned by Welwyn Garden City BID and the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation.

A series of iconic landmarks in the town were lit up, including the Coronation Fountain and the bandstand.

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - The official opening of the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - The official opening of the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Welwyn Garden City Town Centre Facebook page posted: "Thank you to everyone who braved the cold weather to attend our Garden City Lights event on Friday and Saturday.

"The feedback and images have been fantastic and has made us even more excited about our wonderful town's centenary year."

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - Children from the towns schools prepare for the lantern procession. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - Children from the towns schools prepare for the lantern procession. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Children from primary and secondary schools across Welwyn Garden City also paraded lanterns they created at school workshops.

The next event in the celebrations will be a Day of Dance on February 1 - which will feature performances from dance schools and groups from Welwyn Garden City at the Howard Centre from 10am to 4pm.

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - Children from the towns schools prepare for the lantern procession. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - Children from the towns schools prepare for the lantern procession. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - Children from the towns schools prepare for the lantern procession. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - Children from the towns schools prepare for the lantern procession. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC 100. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC 100. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC 100. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC 100. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - The official opening of the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - The official opening of the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn HaddonWelwyn Garden City Lights Festival - A procession of lanterns with children from the towns schools. Picture: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Have your say on A1(M) and transport plans in Hatfield

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield residents confused by town council meeting discussing football stadium

People enjoying the Hatfield Music Festival at the Birchwood playing fields. Picture: Simon Jenkins.

Digswell woman named in top 100 female entrepreneurs list

Susan Heaton-Wright named as one of f:Entrepreneur�s second annual #ialso Top 100. Picture: Gail D'Almaine

Work begins on new Welwyn Garden City homes

Planning permission was granted for the 21 homes at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City last year. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Most Read

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Have your say on A1(M) and transport plans in Hatfield

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield residents confused by town council meeting discussing football stadium

People enjoying the Hatfield Music Festival at the Birchwood playing fields. Picture: Simon Jenkins.

Digswell woman named in top 100 female entrepreneurs list

Susan Heaton-Wright named as one of f:Entrepreneur�s second annual #ialso Top 100. Picture: Gail D'Almaine

Work begins on new Welwyn Garden City homes

Planning permission was granted for the 21 homes at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City last year. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Shining start to centenary celebrations with Welwyn Garden City light show

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC Fountain. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar cancel each other out in stalemate

Dan Klinger made some important saves for WGC away to Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

One third of security staff at University of Hertfordshire trained in Mental Health First Aid

The University of Hertfordshire de Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

No place for Harpenden’s Jack Singleton in England Six Nations squad

Jack Singleton has been left out of England's Six Nations squad despite being part of the World Cup group. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Have your say on A1(M) and transport plans in Hatfield

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists