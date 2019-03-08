Welwyn Garden City writer shortlisted for international prize

Sarah has been writing stories for 14 years. Picture: Sarah Evans Archant

Welwyn Garden City writer Sarah Evans has made the shortlist of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story ‘The Night of Hungry Ghosts’.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded annually for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from Commonwealth countries.

The shortlisted writers this year come from 16 countries, including Tanzania, Zambia and Malaysia - the youngest of whom is 20 and the oldest 80.

Sarah told WHT: “I must have been writing for 14 years or so.

“I wouldn't really describe writing as a 'job', I think of it as a hobby – one that I spend quite a bit of time on.

“It's very exciting to have got this far in such a prestigious competition, which has such a wide international reach.”

The story follows Li Wei, who is confronted by the ghosts from his past as he walks across the dangerous sands of Morecambe Bay.

The five regional prize-winners will be announced on May 9, with the overall winner to be named in Quebec City in July.