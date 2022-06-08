WGC centenarian hoping for 100+ birthday cards

The care home Joan lives in is hoping to gain 100+ birthday cards for her from the local community, to make her day extra special. - Credit: Anson Court Care Home

A Welwyn Garden City stalwart is celebrating her centenary with a bid to receive 100 birthday cards.

Joan George, who lives at Anson Court Care Home, will be marking the occasion with a big garden party on June 19, the day before she turns 100.

The care home is hoping she will receive at least 100 birthday cards from the local community to make her day extra special.

Manager Kealey Howard said: “Joan has an infectious smile and laugh and is one of the loveliest ladies we have ever had the pleasure of caring for. We believe if we can gain support from the local community in receiving lots of birthday cards and making her day truly special, she will be blown away and will have the most special birthday ever!”

Only child Joan grew up in WGC, and went into service as a scullery maid when she left school at 14. She later worked in a local bakery as a delivery driver. After the war she went to work in De Havilland in Hatfield.

Although she suffers from dementia, she said the secret to turning 100 is to “keep good health and don’t torture yourself and life will always be easy”.

Send a birthday card to Joan George at Anson Court, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 2FF.