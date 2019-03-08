Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City woman pledges to eat sardines for Refugee Week

PUBLISHED: 17:40 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 19 June 2019

Rowena with her rations from Concern. Picture: Supplied.

Rowena with her rations from Concern. Picture: Supplied.

A Welwyn Garden City woman has pledged to eat sardines if she raises enough money during Refugee Week - taking place now.

Rowena's sardines from Concern. Picture: Supplied.

Rowena Grace has been doing a ration challenge - by eating refugee food during the last four days - to raise money for poverty and disaster relief charity Concern Worldwide.

She is also part of a nationwide team, named Ravenclaw, who are currently 3rd place on the Concern leaderboard for the UK.

Ravenclaw has raised a total of over £7,000 and individually Rowena has raised over £500.

She has tried to make the ration challenge fun. Picture: Supplied.

"I have a tin of sardines in the box, which I hate.

"But in the spirit of the cause, I'm willing to take one for the team if I raise more than £600.

"I will swallow it but can't promise it won't swim back up."

You can donate to Rowena at: my.rationchallenge.org.uk/rowenagrace

