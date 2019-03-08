Welwyn Garden City woman pledges to eat sardines for Refugee Week
PUBLISHED: 17:40 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 19 June 2019
Archant
A Welwyn Garden City woman has pledged to eat sardines if she raises enough money during Refugee Week - taking place now.
Rowena's sardines from Concern. Picture: Supplied.
Rowena Grace has been doing a ration challenge - by eating refugee food during the last four days - to raise money for poverty and disaster relief charity Concern Worldwide.
She is also part of a nationwide team, named Ravenclaw, who are currently 3rd place on the Concern leaderboard for the UK.
You may also want to watch:
Ravenclaw has raised a total of over £7,000 and individually Rowena has raised over £500.
She has tried to make the ration challenge fun. Picture: Supplied.
"I have a tin of sardines in the box, which I hate.
"But in the spirit of the cause, I'm willing to take one for the team if I raise more than £600.
"I will swallow it but can't promise it won't swim back up."
You can donate to Rowena at: my.rationchallenge.org.uk/rowenagrace