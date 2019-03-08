Police treating death of Welwyn Garden City woman as 'unexplained'

The death of a woman in Welwyn Garden City, reported to police yesterday, is being treated as "unexplained".

Police were called to the address in Harwood Hill shortly before 6.30pm yesterday.

Officers attended the scene after receiving reports of concerns for the welfare of the woman.

After arriving at the address they found the women in the property had died.

Police are still at the scene and are treating the death as unexplained, a police spokeswoman said.

They added that no further information is available at this time.