WGC man attended The Queen's wedding and reminisces as he turns 90

William John Chandler used to be a part of a Scout group in Welwyn Garden City at 15 and was specially invited to The Queen’s wedding. - Credit: Lindsay Cox

A Welwyn Garden City man attended The Queen's wedding in 1947 and reminisces as he turns 90.

He used to attend his Scout meetings at St Francis in the town centre and lived in High Grove when he received a letter from WJ Rapley, General Secretary for The Boy Scouts Association, saying that "we are pleased to learn that you have been selected to represent your county on this happy occasion".

William received an invitation from The Boy Scouts Association inviting him to The Queen's Wedding. - Credit: Lindsay Cox

He went to the wedding on his own, in his Scout uniform, and took a train from WGC to London. William is not sure if Scouts from other areas attended as he had not seen any on the day.

“I stood between two huge guardsmen in the Abbey itself, just by the archway. I did not have a seat but had instead stood during the wedding,” William told his daughter, Lindsay Cox.

Lindsay added that: “He said the wedding was an incredible sight to behold with all the dignitaries around him and he was very honoured to be there.

"He was also very proud to have been chosen.”

William remembers seeing The King and The Queen right next to him as the procession passed, and then that Princess Elizabeth had walked down with Prince Philip.

He feels very proud to have been there on her wedding day and that she has been Queen for 70 years.

Lindsay added that her father is a very humble man and he does not like to boast. They only found out about his attendance at "The Wedding" when they were clearing out the house that he had lived in for 56 year and saw the documents while William casually told his children he had been at the wedding.

Today, William with be celebrating his 90th birthday, with friends and family coming down to celebrate with him.

Lindsay said: “Along with that, he will also be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and will be raising a toast to The Queen.”