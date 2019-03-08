Welwyn Garden City schools to run 'Young Chef of the Year'

Over 10 Welwyn Garden City headteachers have signed up to run a 'Young Chef of the Year' competition at their schools.

From October, the schools would compete against each other to crown one lucky young Welwyn Garden City cook with the award.

The idea, developed by company The Food Teacher, is already under way in Hertfordshire, with two schools in Harpenden and one school in Welwyn Garden City already holding in-house competitions.

Watchlytes Primary School, based in Welwyn Garden City, is about to crown its first Year 6 winner this month.

The lucky pupil will be the one to make a 'Meal for their Hero' - made up of a soup, main course, dessert and a drink for under £10.

Watchlytes teacher Ms Burford said: "The children have really enjoyed the sessions so far and keep asking when we are going to do it again."