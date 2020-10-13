Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club supports horse riding therapy charity

The Rotary Club of Welwyn Garden City has raised money for Digswell Place Group’s Riding for the Disabled Association.

The club donated £250 to the Digswell Place Group to help with their work supporting adults and children with physical and learning disabilities by empowering them through the experience of horse riding.

Like many charities, Digswell Place RDA is suffering a shortfall in its fundraising owing to COVID-19 rules, but its costs go on.

Digswell Place Group fundraiser Amanda Morrall said: “Our major fundraising Annual Ball was cancelled this year and we hope to hold it again in 2021.

“Currently we have a deficit of £26,000 and are completely dependant on, and thankful to, everyone locally who has helped us at this difficult time”.

“The Rotary Club of WGC has been one of many donors on our journey for help and support. It inspired us to carry on and we are grateful for your help.”

Rotarian, Andy, said: “Each stable user has a different need for help with their physical or learning difficulties but they share the need to be kept safe. Much more can be learned by visiting the Charity’s website at www.digswellplacerda.org.uk.

“WGC Rotary Club recognises that this need has to be met and, committed to local needs, we saw the opportunity to go on helping locally. Much more can be learned about Rotary’s local, national and global work by visiting www.wgcrotary.org.uk. We urgently need new members and welcome enquiries from anyone interested in putting something back into their community”