Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City nursery practitioners climb Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise funds for Mind

PUBLISHED: 06:57 05 April 2019

Snowdon

Snowdon

A team of Welwyn Garden City nursery practitioners have climbed Mount Snowdon as part of a fundraising drive for mental health charity Mind. Lori Anne Williams, Jade Payne, Katie Young and Rachel Joy from Rowan Tree Day Nursery in Guessens Road asecnded the highest mountain in Wales, with an elevation of 1,085 metres above sea level. They spent several months preparing for the climb and raised a total of £1,620 through donations from generous nursery parents, colleagues and their own families.

Katie said: “Climbing Snowdon was a fantastic experience and we are very lucky to have such a determined and supportive team.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give the money raised to such a deserving charity.” Rowan Tree has adopted leading England and Wales charity Mind for a year-long fundraising drive.  Nursery manager Claire Ovenden said: “We aim to make a real difference when it comes to supporting worthy causes and Mind is reaching out to about 14 million people a year in the UK who are experiencing a mental health problem.”

Money raised will fund the charity’s work including the Mind Infoline and campaigning to secure a better deal for everybody who experiences a mental health problem.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City nursery practitioners climb Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise funds for Mind

Snowdon

Herts Ad Sunday League: Facelad impress again with double over Beehive

Chris Brothwood scores Skew Bridge Rothamsted�s third goal against Oaks. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Youth performers from Welwyn Hatfield stage sell-out variety showcase for charity

All performers from KT's Academy of Performing Arts, Stagecall Community Arts and The Cameron Show Dancers at the Stars In Our Herts variety show at Breaks Manor Youth Centre. Picture: Sheila Whittingham.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Football legends help Welwyn Garden City charity Isabel Hospice raise more than £10k

Former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard with Isabel Hospice special events committee president Barbara Doherty. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists