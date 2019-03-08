Welwyn Garden City nursery practitioners climb Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise funds for Mind

A team of Welwyn Garden City nursery practitioners have climbed Mount Snowdon as part of a fundraising drive for mental health charity Mind. Lori Anne Williams, Jade Payne, Katie Young and Rachel Joy from Rowan Tree Day Nursery in Guessens Road asecnded the highest mountain in Wales, with an elevation of 1,085 metres above sea level. They spent several months preparing for the climb and raised a total of £1,620 through donations from generous nursery parents, colleagues and their own families.

Katie said: “Climbing Snowdon was a fantastic experience and we are very lucky to have such a determined and supportive team.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give the money raised to such a deserving charity.” Rowan Tree has adopted leading England and Wales charity Mind for a year-long fundraising drive. Nursery manager Claire Ovenden said: “We aim to make a real difference when it comes to supporting worthy causes and Mind is reaching out to about 14 million people a year in the UK who are experiencing a mental health problem.”

Money raised will fund the charity’s work including the Mind Infoline and campaigning to secure a better deal for everybody who experiences a mental health problem.