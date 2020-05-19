Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

PUBLISHED: 09:58 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 19 May 2020

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused by a motorcycle blaze in Welwyn Garden City, which police believe was started deliberately.

Officers were called at 1.54am on Tuesday last week to assist the fire and rescue service at the scene of the arson in Bridge Road.

On arrival, a Honda motorbike was alight in the underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose and the flames had spread outside onto shrubbery.

Police arranged recovery for the motorbike ,which is suspected to be stolen.

The fire is believed to have been started at around 1.45am.

Detective Constable Natasha Crombie said: “Thankfully nobody was injured but this reckless and thoughtless behaviour caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital for the investigation.

“Three males on a moped were seen in the area around the time of the fire and we would be keen to speak to them to see if they can assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 or email natasha.crombie@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/37145/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

