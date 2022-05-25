Mother and daughter from WGC team up to offer food packages to struggling locals

Mother and daughter from Welwyn Garden City team up to give out food parcels to struggling locals. - Credit: Kristy Larman

A mother and daughter from Welwyn Garden City have launched a new initiative to provide food parcels to struggling locals.

Kristy Larman and her 10-year daughter, Evie, noticed how many people around them were struggling to eat and feed their children, a situation which has been exacerbated due to the cost-of-living crisis.

They started using food waste reduction app Olio, an app for food sharing, went through their food cupboard and put some basic essentials into bags and offered them on social media.

After seeing how many people needed help, Kristy and Evie decided to set up a food distribution page on Facebook called ‘Hunger Wars' with the aim of making sure essential items get to those people who need them most.

Kristy said: "Our mission is to fight the war against hunger! With the rise in the cost of living many families are having to chose between gas and electric and food, but we are able to help families in this time of crisis by giving them food parcels with the basics to make sure no one goes hungry.

“We had so many people requesting them it was nice to know people were able to eat as a result - it might not have been much but it was better than what they had."

As she is also impacted by the rising cost of fuel, Kristy prefers people to collect their food packages from her house but in special circumstances, she is happy to deliver it as well.

“Thanks to two generous kind hearted people Karen from Panshanger and Daniel from Haldens who donated food and drinks we were able to make up some really nice food parcels which so far has helped quite a few people.

“People can message me privately, on Hunger Wars, as many people feel too embarrassed to ask which is natural but there’s never going to be any judgement on anyone. Everyone needs help once in a while and should never feel ashamed. Times are hard but there’s always help available,” Kristy added.