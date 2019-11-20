Fundraiser backs Welwyn Hatfield charity's Christmas Day meals cause

The �1,000 donation will help ensure lonely and elderly residents in Welwyn Hatfield will have something to cheer this Christmas. Picture: Casey Gutteridge Casey Gutteridge

A Welwyn Hatfield charity that provides Christmas Day meals for elderly and lonely people has received a £1,000 donation following a fundraiser.

The host of the annual summer lunch event for Welwyn Garden City Mason Lodge Alan Tyler presents a cheque to Mixed Group founder Sean Cox along with WGC Lodge master Colin Connelly. Picture: Casey Gutteridge The host of the annual summer lunch event for Welwyn Garden City Mason Lodge Alan Tyler presents a cheque to Mixed Group founder Sean Cox along with WGC Lodge master Colin Connelly. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Welwyn Garden City's Masonic Lodge, along with its Knebworth counterpart, held its annual fair and auction for charity in Burnham Green - which raised around £4,000 that was split between four charities.

The Mixed Group was one of the beneficiaries - which the charity's founder Sean Cox said would be spent on Christmas presents after a cheque was handed over on Saturday.

"It's a wonderfully generous," Sean told the WHT. "They do so much for charity like this donation and they do it quietly and unsung.

The presents are already stacking up for this year's Mixed Group event. Picture: Casey Gutteridge The presents are already stacking up for this year's Mixed Group event. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

"Fundraising both through donations and organised events is getting harder each year, so kind support like this is very much appreciated."

Colin Connelly is the WGC lodge's master and Alan Tyler, who has been a member of the WGC lodge for more than 50 years, held the fundraiser in his garden - where visitors enjoyed a band, food and drink while donating to local causes.

For more information about the charity visit its website - themixedgroup.org.uk.