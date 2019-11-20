Advanced search

Fundraiser backs Welwyn Hatfield charity's Christmas Day meals cause

PUBLISHED: 06:56 21 November 2019

The �1,000 donation will help ensure lonely and elderly residents in Welwyn Hatfield will have something to cheer this Christmas. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

The �1,000 donation will help ensure lonely and elderly residents in Welwyn Hatfield will have something to cheer this Christmas. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Casey Gutteridge

A Welwyn Hatfield charity that provides Christmas Day meals for elderly and lonely people has received a £1,000 donation following a fundraiser.

The host of the annual summer lunch event for Welwyn Garden City Mason Lodge Alan Tyler presents a cheque to Mixed Group founder Sean Cox along with WGC Lodge master Colin Connelly. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe host of the annual summer lunch event for Welwyn Garden City Mason Lodge Alan Tyler presents a cheque to Mixed Group founder Sean Cox along with WGC Lodge master Colin Connelly. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Welwyn Garden City's Masonic Lodge, along with its Knebworth counterpart, held its annual fair and auction for charity in Burnham Green - which raised around £4,000 that was split between four charities.

The Mixed Group was one of the beneficiaries - which the charity's founder Sean Cox said would be spent on Christmas presents after a cheque was handed over on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a wonderfully generous," Sean told the WHT. "They do so much for charity like this donation and they do it quietly and unsung.

The presents are already stacking up for this year's Mixed Group event. Picture: Casey GutteridgeThe presents are already stacking up for this year's Mixed Group event. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

"Fundraising both through donations and organised events is getting harder each year, so kind support like this is very much appreciated."

Colin Connelly is the WGC lodge's master and Alan Tyler, who has been a member of the WGC lodge for more than 50 years, held the fundraiser in his garden - where visitors enjoyed a band, food and drink while donating to local causes.

For more information about the charity visit its website - themixedgroup.org.uk.

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Fundraiser backs Welwyn Hatfield charity’s Christmas Day meals cause

The �1,000 donation will help ensure lonely and elderly residents in Welwyn Hatfield will have something to cheer this Christmas. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Defeat to clinical Cheshunt shatters Welwyn’s unbeaten East League home record

Mark Skillbeck tried in vain to get WGC on the front foot against Cheshunt. Picture: DANNY LOO

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council’s next gritter?

Gritter

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City man to ride on horseback from ‘ocean to ocean’ through Russia and Europe

Nikita Gretsi from Welwyn Garden City wants to be the first person ever to travel from Russia to London on horseback. Picture: Nikita Gretsi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists