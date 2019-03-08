Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 16 September 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Archant

A man was arrested this morning in Welwyn Garden City for allegedly carrying a knife.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at 9.37am to reports of a man seen with a knife in Church Road.

Officers went to the incident and recovered a kitchen knife.

A 43-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. He is now in police custody.

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Mum who gained weight after donating kidney to son sets up Welwyn Garden City slimming group

Karina Ridgewell is setting up her own Slimming World in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Karina Ridgewell

Knuckle duster and thousands in cannabis and cash seized in Hatfield drug busts

Police making an arrest in Hatfield's Clarkson Court and, right, cannabis which was seized on August 9. Pictures: Herts police

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Mum who gained weight after donating kidney to son sets up Welwyn Garden City slimming group

Karina Ridgewell is setting up her own Slimming World in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Karina Ridgewell

Knuckle duster and thousands in cannabis and cash seized in Hatfield drug busts

Police making an arrest in Hatfield's Clarkson Court and, right, cannabis which was seized on August 9. Pictures: Herts police

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Scam phone calls target elderly victims in Welwyn Hatfield

Elderly victims were scammed by callers in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Cambs Police

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Hatfield United leave it late to claim deserved win over Hinton

Matt Noots last-minute penalty won Hatfield United all three points at Hinton. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn boost own confidence as they give London Welsh a mighty scare

Welwyns James Tan scored in a man of the match performance against London Welsh. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists