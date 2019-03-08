Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man was arrested this morning in Welwyn Garden City for allegedly carrying a knife.

Police were called at 9.37am to reports of a man seen with a knife in Church Road.

Officers went to the incident and recovered a kitchen knife.

A 43-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. He is now in police custody.