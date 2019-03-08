Advanced search

Liberal Democrats put Welwyn Garden City councillor at top of EU election list

PUBLISHED: 06:58 10 May 2019

Barbara Gibson, Hertfordshire County Councillor, in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Courtesy of Liberal Democrats.

A Welwyn Garden City-based county councillor is at the top of the Liberal Democrats eastern region European parliament election list.

Barbara Gibson, a Herts county councillor for the Haldens division of Welwyn Garden City, hopes to represent the Lib Dems in the European elections, which are scheduled for May 23.

"I'm pleased to lead the list of Lib Dem candidates for the region, and hope to have the opportunity to make the EU deliver even more for Hertfordshire and the Eastern region," she said.

"As the largest pro-European party in England, the Liberal Democrats are the best positioned to make that happen.

"What we need in MEPs is dynamic leaders who can effect change, who will lead reform, rather than using the EU as the scapegoat for the failures of our own successive governments."

Cllr Gibson is named along with Sandy Walkington, Herts county councillor for the St Albans South division.

Lucy Nethsingha, Fionna Tod, Stephen Robinson, Marie Goldman and Julia Ewart also appear on the east England list in that order.

