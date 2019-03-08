Advanced search

Explore Welwyn Garden City's history with digitally-led trail

PUBLISHED: 15:24 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 16 July 2019

Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust’'s official launch of its latest digital trail focusing on the Peartree area of WGC, which took place yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust has added another high-tech digital trail to the town.

So far there are two heritage trails you can follow, one in the town centre and one at the former industry centre in Peartree.

Peartree, often ignored by historians, is where the first laundry, Barcley Corsets building, Welwyn Film Studios and the building where Henry Birkin built his famous turbocharged racing Bentleys can be seen.

"The heritage trust is proud to have finally managed to get east of the railway and sorry it has taken so long," said Tony Skottowe from the heritage trust said.

To start the trail, first get to The Howard Centre.

Then you need to fire up your phone and scan the first QR code at Waterstones.

You will then be shown information about where you are and a map to the next key point on the trail.

Then follow other QR codes to learn more.

You can find out more at towntrail.welwyngarden-heritage.org/.

