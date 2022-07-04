Eight year old WGC boy hosts raffle to help raise money for Ukraine

Eight-year-old Freddie Parker, who goes to Oaklands Primary School has held a raffle with various prizes to raise money to help Ukraine. - Credit: Sam Parker

A Welwyn Garden City boy is continuing his charity efforts by turning his focus towards Ukraine.

Oaklands Primary School pupil Freddie Parker, eight, has gone from providing Easter eggs for parents who unable to buy them for their children, to collecting food for Codicote Foodbank every week.

Now Freddie is looking to go bigger with a raffle in aid of Ukraine relief efforts with prizes including beauty vouchers, shopping vouchers, a meal at the Bakehouse, a gift card from Amazon, a food processor, and horse riding lessons.

Freddy said: “When I first heard about what was happening, I just wanted to help them out.”

He has set up a stand to sell raffle tickets before and after school, which has raised over £300, with the draw picked this Thursday.

Oaklands headteacher Tom Hassan said: “ I am so impressed by Freddie’s drive to help those less fortunate than himself. We can all learn from his sense of empathy, but also from the way he takes action and makes a positive impact on the causes he supports.

“This year he has already led a drive for donations to the local foodbank in Codicote, something that we have continued as a school. Freddie is a great example to young people that it is possible to enact change locally and internationally. The whole Oaklands family are very proud of what he has achieved."

Freddie’s mother, Sam Parker added: “He has always been such as lovely little boy. I am so unbelievably proud. He is such a fantastic little boy and he doesn’t do it for recognition but I want him to have that recognition because he is the most kind-hearted boy you could meet.”