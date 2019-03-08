Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams store - which is set to close next year - has been listed for rent.

The 33,975 sq ft building in Stonehills has been made available at the starting rate of £225,000 per annum, though the listing does offer the opportunity for parts to be rented rather than the whole building.

The ground and basement floors are available for £150,000 per annum, with the option for the ground floor to be potentially split up even further.

The listing of the building follows the announcement last month that the Welwyn Garden City site is one of 22 Debenhams stores across the country set for closure, after the department store went into administration - selling its entire ownership to creditors.

The Debenhams staff members at Welwyn Garden City have now been informed that their last day will be on the January 31, 2020, but more information about the timeframe for redundacies is expected in the coming months.