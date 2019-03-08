Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

PUBLISHED: 15:11 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 13 May 2019

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams store - which is set to close next year - has been listed for rent.

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden CityDebenhams in Welwyn Garden City

The 33,975 sq ft building in Stonehills has been made available at the starting rate of £225,000 per annum, though the listing does offer the opportunity for parts to be rented rather than the whole building.

You may also want to watch:

The ground and basement floors are available for £150,000 per annum, with the option for the ground floor to be potentially split up even further.

The listing of the building follows the announcement last month that the Welwyn Garden City site is one of 22 Debenhams stores across the country set for closure, after the department store went into administration - selling its entire ownership to creditors.

The Debenhams staff members at Welwyn Garden City have now been informed that their last day will be on the January 31, 2020, but more information about the timeframe for redundacies is expected in the coming months.

Related articles

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Hatfield care home resident fulfils 100th birthday wish with horse ride

Gretta Plowman, here with her family, is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

Derelict property in Potters Bar lies ‘untouched’ a year on from council seizure

Derelict house on Stafford gate still in this condition, according to local resident. Picture: Google street view

Nine-year Welwyn Hatfield bin deal snapped up by Urbaser

Welwyn Hatfield Council brown bin. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Hatfield care home resident fulfils 100th birthday wish with horse ride

Gretta Plowman, here with her family, is turning 100 and wanted to ride a horse at St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

Derelict property in Potters Bar lies ‘untouched’ a year on from council seizure

Derelict house on Stafford gate still in this condition, according to local resident. Picture: Google street view

Nine-year Welwyn Hatfield bin deal snapped up by Urbaser

Welwyn Hatfield Council brown bin. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Double success for Tewin on opening day

Tewin's Luke Wilde enjoyed a fine start to the 2019 season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City Typhoons celebrate hugely successful season

WGC U15 Typhoons celebrate yet more success in a trophy-laden season.

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

North Mymms crushed by Radlett in season opener

Hamza Ahmed hit a half-century but North Mymms suffered a heavy defeat to Radlett. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists