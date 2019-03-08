Young snappers wow judges at Welwyn Garden City school photography competition

The winners of the photography competition. Picture: Peter Budd Archant

More than 500 photos were submitted by pupils from Welwyn Garden City schools in this year's photography competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

It was the third competition to take place as part of the lead up to the town's centenary in 2020, with this year's theme being 'school and home'.

Welwyn Hatfield mayor Roger Trigg presented 23 prizes at a prizegiving ceremony held at the Focolare Centre in Parkway.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

The mayor said: "I was extremely impressed with the standard and imagination of these photos, some taken by youngsters of just five years old."

Judge Rob Draper said: "It was refreshing to see photos taken by a different generation who are bathed in more images than ever. Children see things differently and with a photographer's eye."

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Richard White and Peter Budd of the WGC Photographic Club again expertly provided the technical organisation of the competition, as well as selecting and organising the judges they worked with the schools in the submission of entries.

Judge Rob Draper said: "It was refreshing to see photos taken by a different generation who are bathed in more images than ever. Children see things differently and with a photographer's eye, taking creative shots, not just a snap shot of what is important to them and their families."

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Next year's theme will be 'celebration' - for more information about the centenary celebrations visit wgc100.org.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.

Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner. Welwyn Garden City schools photo competition winner.