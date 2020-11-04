Welwyn Garden City Brownie’s art in auction for Captain Sir Tom’s charity

A Welwyn Garden City Brownie has had their artwork included in a collection which is to be auctioned to raise money for The Captain Tom Foundation.

Members of the 4th Welwyn Garden City Brownies were challenged with making a birthday card for Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday.

Several Brownies made and sent cards during the lockdown. Arrana had her card chosen and was even interviewed about it by BBC Breakfast.

Brown Owl Sharon said: “It is a lovely card and Arrana took a lot of time and effort to add gem stickers to it. She also included the names of all the Brownies and leaders in the card. We are all very proud of Arrana for making the card, and taking part in the BBC interview.”

All proceeds raised from the sale, conducted by Sworders in a timed online sale which opened at the end of last month, will go directly to The Captain Tom Foundation.

You can find the auction here.