Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City Bridge Club teams up with pubs to fund Isabel Hospice nurses

PUBLISHED: 15:03 05 May 2019

Local dignitaries from Isabel Hospice, the Bridge Committee members and the Mayor. Picture: supplied

Local dignitaries from Isabel Hospice, the Bridge Committee members and the Mayor. Picture: supplied

Archant

Welwyn Garden City Bridge Club teamed up with local pubs to play a charity competition of bridge to raise funds for Isabel Hospice on Tuesday.

Playing bridge at Auberge du Lac. Picture: suppliedPlaying bridge at Auberge du Lac. Picture: supplied

Following the success of last year's event, 96 competitors, support volunteers and six different venues took part in the 2019 event – raising £4,000.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 24 rounds of bridge played between The Crooked Chimney, The Red Lion, Auberge du Lac, The Waggoners, The Sun and Brocket Hall.

Four rounds of bridge were played in each venue, with time set aside for a good pub lunch in the middle.

In addition to donating all entry fees to Isabel Hospice, the club ran a raffle on the WGC-based charity's behalf.

Welwyn Hatfield dignitaries and representatives from Isabel Hospice were present to help draw the raffle and receive the charity cheque for £4,000 – enough to fund the hospice's team of community nurses for a whole week.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Manager and chairman both resign at Hatfield Town on black day for the Blue Boys

Manager Jason Beck has resigned from his role at Hatfield Town FC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City Bridge Club teams up with pubs to fund Isabel Hospice nurses

Local dignitaries from Isabel Hospice, the Bridge Committee members and the Mayor. Picture: supplied

Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Are you an EU national living in the Welwyn Hatfield area?

The European Union flag.

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists