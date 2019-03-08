Welwyn Garden City Bridge Club teams up with pubs to fund Isabel Hospice nurses

Local dignitaries from Isabel Hospice, the Bridge Committee members and the Mayor. Picture: supplied Archant

Welwyn Garden City Bridge Club teamed up with local pubs to play a charity competition of bridge to raise funds for Isabel Hospice on Tuesday.

Playing bridge at Auberge du Lac. Picture: supplied Playing bridge at Auberge du Lac. Picture: supplied

Following the success of last year's event, 96 competitors, support volunteers and six different venues took part in the 2019 event – raising £4,000.

A total of 24 rounds of bridge played between The Crooked Chimney, The Red Lion, Auberge du Lac, The Waggoners, The Sun and Brocket Hall.

Four rounds of bridge were played in each venue, with time set aside for a good pub lunch in the middle.

In addition to donating all entry fees to Isabel Hospice, the club ran a raffle on the WGC-based charity's behalf.

Welwyn Hatfield dignitaries and representatives from Isabel Hospice were present to help draw the raffle and receive the charity cheque for £4,000 – enough to fund the hospice's team of community nurses for a whole week.