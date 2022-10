Happiness is blooming in Welwyn Garden City after the town picked up multiple awards in the recent Anglia in Bloom competition.

A detailed submission by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council was considered alongside the work in the town centre of a team of volunteers and the contribution of the WGC BID, as well as the impressive planters throughout the area.

The judges then took part in a walkabout with officers and members to some of the sites entered.

The awards accumulated by the borough are:

Parkway and Howardsgate – parks category – Silver Gilt Award

Victorian Fernery – conservation category – Silver Award

Anniversary Gardens – Queen’s Jubilee category – Silver Gilt Award

WGC town centre – BID town category – Silver Award

Choice of plants, maintenance, quality of green spaces, environmental responsibility, and community participation were some of the criteriajudged.

Cllr Samuel Kasumu, executive member for environment, said: “I’m really pleased that the beautiful features of the area, not to mention their meticulous upkeep, have been recognised by the Anglia in Bloom judges, who were also impressed with our submission, the great work of our tireless volunteers and that of the BID team.

"With this summer’s heatwave, maintaining our green spaces has been no easy task, and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone, as well as the volunteers at the Victorian Fernery in Welwyn, for their continued dedication and this great team effort.”