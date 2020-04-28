Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen its doors tomorrow with new social distancing measures in place.

This comes as the chain began rolling-out the reopening of stores across the country last week, including the store in Stevenage which returned on Thursday last week.

After successfully implementing social distancing measures in other stores, B&Q will put the same restrictions in place in the Welwyn Garden City store.

Measures include restricting the number of people allowed in the store at any one time, and asking customers to keep two metres away from others.

The shop in Swallowfields will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm, and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.