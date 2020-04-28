Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 28 April 2020

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City has reopened today with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City has reopened today with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Archant

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen its doors tomorrow with new social distancing measures in place.

This comes as the chain began rolling-out the reopening of stores across the country last week, including the store in Stevenage which returned on Thursday last week.

You may also want to watch:

After successfully implementing social distancing measures in other stores, B&Q will put the same restrictions in place in the Welwyn Garden City store.

Measures include restricting the number of people allowed in the store at any one time, and asking customers to keep two metres away from others.

The shop in Swallowfields will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm, and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Fly-tipping hits Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Rubbish dumped across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan/Eamonn Lynch//Elaine McNicholas.

Welwyn Garden City livestream hosts American pastor who was arrested for hosting church services despite lockdown

Herts International Church, based in Welwyn Garden City, spoke to pastor Rodney Howard-Browne. Picture: Bigstock¬Æ

Article from 1970 wonders what Welwyn Garden City is like in 2020

Dennis Lewis MBE with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in Welwyn Garden City in 1970.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Fly-tipping hits Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Rubbish dumped across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan/Eamonn Lynch//Elaine McNicholas.

Welwyn Garden City livestream hosts American pastor who was arrested for hosting church services despite lockdown

Herts International Church, based in Welwyn Garden City, spoke to pastor Rodney Howard-Browne. Picture: Bigstock¬Æ

Article from 1970 wonders what Welwyn Garden City is like in 2020

Dennis Lewis MBE with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in Welwyn Garden City in 1970.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Brookmans Park Golf Club launch shopping service for members and the village

Work on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City has reopened today with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Over 100 COVID-19 deaths at Herts care homes ONS announces

Office for National Statistics data show the latest COVID-19 deaths in care homes in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire referees receive promotions after voided season

Richard Wharton (right) has been recommended for promotion to a level four referee. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Netball Superleague extend suspension for coronavirus until end of May

The Netball Superleague has had its suspension extended to the end of May. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA
Drive 24