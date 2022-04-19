Welwyn Garden City author releases new book, 'Broadmoor Asylum'

‘Broadmoor Women’, was written by Kim Thomas, and tells the stories of seven women treated in Broadmoor Hospital. It also explores Victorian medical understanding of what today would be considered mental illness. - Credit: Kim Thomas

A Welwyn Garden City author has published the first ever account of women’s lives in Broadmoor, Britain’s first criminal lunatic asylum, which was founded in 1863.

‘Broadmoor Women’, was written by Kim Thomas, and tells the stories of seven women treated in Broadmoor Hospital. It also explores Victorian medical understanding of what today would be considered mental illness.

By using patient files and historical records from Broadmoor's archives, the author pieces together seven different lives of women across Victorian society. It is a moving account of how ordinary Victorian life could shape mental health.

The publishers of the book, Pen & Sword said: “We are delighted to release the first book that focuses solely on Broadmoor’s female residents, and the author is a pleasure to work with. Her writing is compelling and insightful, and the book provides a much-needed perspective on asylums and female criminals. We’re excited to continue working with Kim and hope to publish more of her work in the future.”

The novel’s summery reads that in the asylum first years of existence, one in five patients was female. Most had been tried for terrible crimes and sent to Broadmoor after being found not guilty by virtue of insanity. Many had murdered their own children, while others had killed husbands or other family members.

Drawing on Broadmoor’s rich history, this book tells the story of seven of those women, ranging from a farmer’s daughter in her 20s who shot dead her own mother to a middleclass housewife who drowned her baby daughter. Their moving stories give a glimpse into what 19th century life was like for ordinary women, often struggling with poverty, domestic abuse and repeated childbearing.

As well as providing an in-depth look at the lives of women in Victorian England, the book offers a fascinating insight into the medical profession’s emerging understanding of the causes and treatment of mental illness.

Kim Thomas has more than 20 years’ experience as a freelance journalist, writing extensively about education and health for national newspapers and trade publications. In 2019, she completed a Master’s degree in English local history at Oxford University, which included a dissertation on women committed to Broadmoor in the 19th century.

She has a particular interest and expertise in mental illness following childbirth and is the CEO of the Birth Trauma Association, a charity that supports women experiencing postnatal PTSD. She has previously published books on education and on birth trauma. This is her first book for Pen and Sword.

Kim said" “I'm really excited about the publication of Broadmoor Women. Broadmoor was Britain’s first asylum for criminal lunatics, and writing the book gave me the opportunity to explore the fascinating stories of some of the women who were housed there in its early days. The Broadmoor archive is a wonderfully rich source of information about those early patients and the crimes they committed.

"Combined with newspaper reports and historical birth and death records, I was able to build up a picture of these women’s lives before, during and after their time in Broadmoor. Having poured all my energies into the book during lockdown, I was very apprehensive about its reception, but it’s been great to see so many positive early reviews from readers.”

To buy the book, go to: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Broadmoor-Women-Britains-Criminal-Lunatic/dp/1526794268/